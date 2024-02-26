Yulu to focus on people mobility once again after $80 mn expected funding push
Eyeing profitability by next quarter, Yulu says Bajaj partnership to offer co access to international markets, R&D
Company says it is optimistic market for low-speed electric scooters, currently a small & unorganized segment, will grow in India even without govt support
New Delhi: Bajaj Auto-backed electric ride-sharing platform Yulu, which started off as an e-bike rental company but pivoted to goods transport in the aftermath of the pandemic, is looking to get back to moving people around, through a big supply push it'll make after it closes a Series-C funding round.