How do electric cars perform? Zerodha Co-founder Nikhil Kamath shares new post

Following Audi's plan to add another electric car to its portfolio in India, Zerodha Co-founder Nithin Kamath has shared a picture of himself standing next to ‘Audi e-tron’.

“Thank you @AudiIN for this car. Have always been curious to see how electric cars perform," Kamath wrote on Twitter.

The Audi e-tron GT debuted as the first performance-oriented electric offering from the German luxury carmaker, according to reports. Bookings for Audi e-tron GT have now been officially opened ahead of its expected launch this month.

The e-tron GT is a coupe-like electric sedan meant for grand touring in comfort.

Audi e-tron GT's prices will likely start from over 1 crore (ex-showroom). When launched, it will be an alternative to luxury electric SUVs like the Mercedes-Benz EQC, Jaguar I-Pace, and other Audi e-tron models.

Along with the e-tron GT, the German carmaker will also bring the RS e-tron GT variant to our shores and both the models have been listed on the firm's India website. Audi e-tron GT, as the name suggests, is an all-electric four-door coupe sedan and the RS is its more powerful version.

