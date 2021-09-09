Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Auto News >How do electric cars perform? Zerodha Co-founder Nikhil Kamath shares new post

How do electric cars perform? Zerodha Co-founder Nikhil Kamath shares new post

Zerodha Co-founder Nikhil Kamath.
1 min read . 12:11 PM IST Livemint

  • “Thank you @AudiIN for this car. Have always been curious to see how electric cars perform,” Kamath wrote on Twitter

Following Audi's plan to add another electric car to its portfolio in India, Zerodha Co-founder Nithin Kamath has shared a picture of himself standing next to ‘Audi e-tron’.

“Thank you @AudiIN for this car. Have always been curious to see how electric cars perform," Kamath wrote on Twitter.

The Audi e-tron GT debuted as the first performance-oriented electric offering from the German luxury carmaker, according to reports. Bookings for Audi e-tron GT have now been officially opened ahead of its expected launch this month.

The e-tron GT is a coupe-like electric sedan meant for grand touring in comfort.

Audi e-tron GT's prices will likely start from over 1 crore (ex-showroom). When launched, it will be an alternative to luxury electric SUVs like the Mercedes-Benz EQC, Jaguar I-Pace, and other Audi e-tron models.

Along with the e-tron GT, the German carmaker will also bring the RS e-tron GT variant to our shores and both the models have been listed on the firm's India website. Audi e-tron GT, as the name suggests, is an all-electric four-door coupe sedan and the RS is its more powerful version.

