Zontes 350R streetfighter, rival of KTM 390 Duke, launched in India: All details

The 350R gets a futuristic design look with an aggressive front headlamp, a muscular fuel tank and sharp tank shrouds. There is also a belly pan and a sharp rear section with a tyre hugger.
Zontes, a Chinese two-wheeler manufacturer, has announced the pricing of their 350R model which is a naked streetfighter. The blue colour is priced at ₹3.15 lakh (ex-showroom) whereas the black and silver paint scheme cost ₹3.25 lakh (ex-showroom). Zontes has started accepting bookings for an amount of ₹10,000. Notably, the 350R would be locking horns against the KTM 390 Duke and BMW G 310 R.
The Chinese two-wheeler company uses the same engine for Zontes 350R that other motorcycles in the manufacturer's line-up are using. It is a 348 cc, single-cylinder engine, fuel-injected engine which is liquid-cooled and gets a DOHC setup. It produces 38.8 bhp of max power at 9,500 rpm and 32.8 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm, It is mated to a six-speed gearbox.
The 350R gets a futuristic design look with an aggressive front headlamp, a muscular fuel tank and sharp tank shrouds. There is also a belly pan and a sharp rear section with a tyre hugger. On the side, there is a twin-barrel exhaust. All the lighting elements on the 350R are LED units.
The fuel tank has a capacity of 15 litres and the ground clearance measures 152 mm. The seat height of 350R is of 759 mm which is quite accessible for most people. Braking duties are done by a 320 mm disc in the front and a 265 mm at the rear. Zontes is offering a dual-channel anti-lock braking system as standard. Suspension duties are performed by 43 mm up-side down forks in the front and a mono-shock at the rear.
Other motorbikes in Zontes’ line-up are 350T, 350T ADV, GK 350 and 350R. The 350T and 350T ADV are designed as adventure tourers. The only difference between them is the wheel type. The GK350 looks like a modern take on cafe racers. It has got a circular headlamp, bar-end mirrors, cafe-racer fuel tank, a slim tail lamp under the flat seat and spoked rims. On the side, there is a twin-barrel exhaust. All the lighting elements on the GK350 are LED units.
