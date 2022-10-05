Zontes GK350, rival of Royal Enfield Continental GT 650, launched in India

The fuel tank measures 17 litres which is quite big for a cafe racer. The seat height is 795 mm which is quite accessible for most people. Braking duties are done by a 320 mm disc in the front which gets a cover and at the rear, there is a 265 mm disc. There is a dual-channel Anti-lock braking system on offer as well. Suspension duties on the GK 350 are done by 43 mm up-side down forks in the front and a mono-shock at the rear.