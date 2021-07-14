Zypp Electric India , an EV startup that focuses on last-mile delivery has announced the launch of India’s first B2B heavy electric scooter ‘Zypp Cargo’.

Zypp Electric introduced a heavy-duty scooter which it claims is specially built for last-mile logistics. Users will be able to load up to 250 kg and have an average mileage of 120 km in a single charge with a 40 Ah battery installed in it.

The battery has swappable batteries as well and it can support dual battery systems to its vehicles. Initially, Zypp Cargo will be operational in Delhi NCR region.

The scooter has a coloured display digital panel, metal body design with limited plastic for durability. The seats will open for fitting crates and bags, which the company claims will make it comfortable for driving long routes and also make enable dual seating for the bike taxi variant.

The Zypp Electric scooter will be enabled with technologies that allows owners to track vehicles and batteries and drivers. It will offer integration into the native IT systems of logistics partners, e-commerce companies and food delivery operators for real-time business intelligence.

“With extensive research for more than 3 years, we are extremely happy to launch Zypp Cargo, India's first B2B Heavy Duty IoT enabled Electric Scooter today. This is an exclusive product with a strong OEM tie-up. It will offer an easy ride experience combined with design sensibility that adapts to varied cargo requirements. With its durability and unique design the after-sales service will be available all across the operational cities. Soon we’ll launch this on an EMI ownership plan too" said Akash Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO of Zypp Electric.

