Zypp Electric has today announced its partnership with Mechanifyspares, an online platform dedicated to providing auto components and spare parts for EVs, to procure and repair the 5000+ EVs currently on road. Under this partnership, Zypp will now be able to procure required spare parts by placing an online order and getting it delivered across the cities Zypp is present in. Further, Zypp will also enable Mechanifyspares in becoming a one-stop solution for all sorts of EV challenges related to maintenance and repairing.

The development comes as Zypp is expecting logistics and e-commerce companies to opt for an aggressive switch post-Delhi government’s new EV norm. As India’s B2B gears up for an electric future, Zypp is ramping up its fleet by 4X to cater to the rising demand. Starting April, Zypp plans to add 2000 new EVs every month into its fleet.

The EV platform has already has partnered with 100+ partners across logistics, grocery, food and pharma sector, including Zomato, Swiggy, BigBasket, Blinkit, Flipkart, Amazon, Myntra, PharmEasy, Delhivery, Licious, Spencers and the likes.

Akash Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO, Zypp Electric, said, “As we move to fulfill our dream of putting 100,000 EVs on the road for last-mile logistics by this year, we’re super excited to create an end-to-end journey for all our partners with Mechanify. While there has been significant growth in the sale and purchase of EVs, there’s a massive gap in last mile EV challenges like maintenance or repairs. Having Mechanify on board will help us provide a well-serviced vehicle that runs without any problems. Mechanifyspares will be able to solve a major issue of procuring branded spare parts to our team and help us remove the bottlenecks we would otherwise face at this stage of growth."

Viren Thakur and Ujjwal Seth, Founders, Mechanifyspares, said, “While India saw growth in EV adoption and charging infrastructure, it lacks a connected ecosystem that resolves end-to-end problems. More often than not, industry, garage owners, suppliers, and others face difficulties in obtaining genuine two-wheeler parts due to the unorganized nature of the EV ecosystem. At Mechanify, we want to organize the unorganized spare part industry and address an underlying challenge hindering the EV adoption in India."

