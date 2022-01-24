Zypp Electric partners Mechanifyspares for EV spare parts

Akash Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO, Zypp Electric, said, “As we move to fulfill our dream of putting 100,000 EVs on the road for last-mile logistics by this year, we’re super excited to create an end-to-end journey for all our partners with Mechanify. While there has been significant growth in the sale and purchase of EVs, there’s a massive gap in last mile EV challenges like maintenance or repairs. Having Mechanify on board will help us provide a well-serviced vehicle that runs without any problems. Mechanifyspares will be able to solve a major issue of procuring branded spare parts to our team and help us remove the bottlenecks we would otherwise face at this stage of growth."