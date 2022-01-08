Zypp Electric has partnered with TSAW Drones to add drone delivery in their portfolio for last-mile delivery services. TSAW Drones is a startup company that works in logistics. Under this partnership, Zypp Electric and TSAW Drones plan to deploy 200 drones for last mile delivery in the first phase in 4 cities. Drone delivery services will be offered to limited localities during the first phase. All the deployed drones will be equipped with smart lockers which can be opened only through an OTP pin provided to the customer which will ensure the safety of the items at the time of delivery.

With this partnership, last-mile logistics can use great help through drones. Making drones cheaper, faster and smarter will solve a great deal of the logistics gap which Zypp Electric has in the current model which sometimes gets hampered due to traffic in hilly terrain and long distance deliveries.

These services are planned in all the cities where Zypp Electric is operational such as Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Pune.

“We are extremely happy to announce our partnership with TSAW Drones, India's leading drone R&D & manufacturing startup. The best part is that drones are flying EV vehicles and they will add as an extension to our ground fleet of E-scooters to deliver medical, food, grocery parcels in long distances at 1/10 the time needed and also in hilly terrains where deliveries via roads are tougher. Zypp Electric is looking forward to making the deliveries smoother and smarter across various locations. Zypp Electric and TSAW Drones’ partnership will help take last-mile deliveries to the next level." said Akash Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO of Zypp Electric.

TSAW Drones aims to cater to market demand for package size <5Kg using Hybrid drones including Medical logistics which will grow at highest CAGR in next 10 years. TSAW Drones also aims to capture the market opportunity of Military Logistics, Port Cargo Movement, Intracity Deliveries (Warehouse to Warehouse) and Air Taxi in the near future.

