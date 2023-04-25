Electric mobility startup Zypp Electric said it plans to deploy 1 lakh electric scooters in the country for last-mile delivery by 2024. The company has partnered with food delivery app Zomato.

The association is a part of a Zomato's long-term plan to go completely electric by 2030, as part of its commitment to "The Climate Group's EV100" initiative, Zypp said.

As part of the collaboration, Zypp will also provide delivery partners to Zomato for the last-mile deliveries in various cities across the country, Zypp said in a statement.

Zypp said that it currently has over 13,000 of its electric vehicles running on the roads as part of the sustainable transportation plan. It is aiming to significantly reduce carbon emissions by up to 35-million kg, the company further added.

The target is to achieve more than 1 crore green deliveries through EVs by 2024, it stated.

"Food delivery is all on 2-wheelers and is mostly running on petrol and at the same time wanting to shift to EVs to save costs.

"By leveraging our EV fleet management technology and innovative partner solutions, we aim to create a more efficient, sustainable, and customer-centric delivery experience," said Tushar Mehta, Co-founder and COO, Zypp Electric.

Zypp is looking to drive growth and expansion into multiple markets, he said. "Our approach will empower gig workers and provide them with exciting earning opportunities," it further added.

The e-mobility platform currently caters to around 50 clients including aggregators and e-commerce platforms.

"This association will enable us to significantly reduce carbon emissions and bring more sustainable last-mile delivery options to our customers. We look forward to working together to create more efficient and environment friendly deliveries," said Mohit Sardana, COO for food delivery at Zomato.

