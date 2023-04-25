Zypp Electric to deploy 1 lakh e-scooters for last-mile delivery by 2024, partners with Zomato1 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 12:36 PM IST
- As part of the collaboration, Zypp will provide delivery partners to Zomato for the last-mile deliveries in various cities across the country.
Electric mobility startup Zypp Electric said it plans to deploy 1 lakh electric scooters in the country for last-mile delivery by 2024. The company has partnered with food delivery app Zomato.
