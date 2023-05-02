Zypp Electric plans to deploy as many as 10,000 electric scooters in Bengaluru over next two months, the company said on Tuesday. The electric mobility startup said that 2,000 Zypp e-scooters are already on roads.

The remaining 8,000 of these vehicles will be deployed over the next two months, it said.

The move is part of the company's recently announced plan to extend services to 30 cities in the country and expand its fleet size to 2-lakh e-scooters by 2025.

At the same time, Zypp Electric has on boarded 2,000 delivery executives in the capital city of Karnataka. The electric mobility startup is also looking to hire over 5,000 more within the next two months, it further added.

The company said that the fresh hiring is to facilitate efficient last-mile delivery, and boost employment opportunities in the gig economy.

Rashi Agarwal, Co-founder and CBO of Zypp Electric, said in a statement "We have already deployed 2,000 e-scooters in Bengaluru. Our aim is to provide companies with affordable and sustainable last-mile logistics solutions."

Zypp Electric also plans to install over 100 Gorogro battery swapping stations at its Bengaluru hubs in the next 12-18 months, which is expected to significantly boost the city's EV ecosystem.

Following the successful operations in Delhi NCR, Zypp sees a strategic opportunity to expand its services in this city, Agarwal said, adding that by increasing its electric fleet, the company is taking a step forward in making green logistics accessible to businesses.

"This initiative will not only benefit our partners in reducing costs but also create more job opportunities in the gig economy," Agarwal added.

