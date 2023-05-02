Zypp Electric to deploy 10,000 e-scooters in Bengaluru over next 2 months, plans to hire 5,000 delivery executives1 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 01:22 PM IST
Zypp has on boarded 2,000 delivery executives in the capital city of Karnataka. The company is also looking to hire over 5,000 more within the next two months, it further added.
Zypp Electric plans to deploy as many as 10,000 electric scooters in Bengaluru over next two months, the company said on Tuesday. The electric mobility startup said that 2,000 Zypp e-scooters are already on roads.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×