Zypp Electric, an Indian EV-based startup in last-mile delivery will soon be launching a cargo two-wheeler. The new electric scooter will be built for last-mile delivery.

The new heavy-duty bike has been designed for last-mile logistics with a loading capacity of upto 250kg. The company has confirmed that the average mileage of the vehicle is 120 km with a 40 Ah battery capacity. It has swappable batteries and can support dual battery systems in it. Initially, it will be launched in the Delhi NCR region.

The new scooter will be used for transporting different kinds of goods such as crates, pet bottles, cylinders, heavy load shipments, groceries, large food bags, ecommerce bulk shipments, etc. The base platform on the bike will support the rider to carry more load.

The scooter will get a coloured display digital panel, metal body design with limited plastic for durability. The seats will open for fitting crates and bags. Also, it comes with a multi-utility seat for dual seating purposes which can be used for bike taxi variant.

The bike will come with technologies like AI (Artificial Intelligence) and IOT (Internet of Things) to track vehicles and batteries and drivers.

“After spending 3 years in the logistics segment, we did a lot of research on what will work in India. Post that, we designed something unique and started speaking to many OEMs in the process to make something exclusive. We are extremely happy to launch India's first heavy duty electric 2-wheeler in the cargo segment with a loading capacity of 250 kg. This is an exclusive product with a strong OEM tie-up. It will offer an easy ride experience combined with a design sensibility that adapts to varied cargo requirements. With its durability and unique design the after-sales service will be available all across the operational cities. Soon we’ll launch this on an EMI ownership plan too." said Akash Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO of Zypp Electric.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.