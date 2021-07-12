Zypp Electric to launch new electric cargo scooter. Details here

“After spending 3 years in the logistics segment, we did a lot of research on what will work in India. Post that, we designed something unique and started speaking to many OEMs in the process to make something exclusive. We are extremely happy to launch India's first heavy duty electric 2-wheeler in the cargo segment with a loading capacity of 250 kg. This is an exclusive product with a strong OEM tie-up. It will offer an easy ride experience combined with a design sensibility that adapts to varied cargo requirements. With its durability and unique design the after-sales service will be available all across the operational cities. Soon we’ll launch this on an EMI ownership plan too." said Akash Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO of Zypp Electric.