Discover the best furniture deals during Amazon's clearance offers, with discounts of up to 50% on office chairs and study desks! Upgrade your workspace with ergonomic chairs and stylish desks at unbeatable prices.

If you’ve been contemplating a workspace upgrade, Amazon's clearance offers are here to make your decision easier and more affordable. This limited-time sale features incredible discounts of up to 50% on essential office furniture, including high-quality office chairs and stylish study desks. Whether you’re seeking an ergonomic office chair to enhance your comfort during long workdays or a sleek, functional study desk to streamline your workspace, these clearance offers have you covered. The sale provides an excellent opportunity to invest in top-notch furniture without stretching your budget. From enhancing productivity to adding a touch of elegance to your home office, these deals are designed to meet both your functional needs and aesthetic preferences. Revamp your workspace with premium furniture at unbeatable prices while supplies last.

The Jin Office Height Adjustable Desk is a versatile manual sit-stand desk featuring a hand crank for easy height adjustments. It has a sleek black engineered wood top with a polished finish, supported by a sturdy mild steel frame. The desk includes ergonomic design elements, is lightweight, and has a reinforced crossbar for stability. It also has a side storage slot for the crank and levelling feet for uneven floors. This desk offers easy assembly, eco-friendly materials, and a compact shipping carton for reduced storage fees.

Specifications of Jin Office Height Adjustable Desk Desk Dimensions: 1400 x 600 mm

Material: Engineered Wood Top, Mild Steel Frame

Finish: Polished

Height Adjustable: Manual Crank

Design: Ergonomic, Lightweight

Special Feature: Reinforced Crossbar, Leveling Feet

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Ergonomic and height adjustable for comfort Manual adjustment may be less convenient Lightweight and easy to assemble Limited color options and basic design

The DeckUp Apollo-KT Study and Computer Table is a sleek office desk in Dark Wenge with a matte finish. Made from engineered wood, this desk features a rectangular shape with a built-in keyboard tray for added convenience. Its compact dimensions make it ideal for smaller spaces, and it requires DIY assembly with included instructions. The desk's simple, contemporary style fits well in modern offices or study areas. It is easy to maintain with a dry cloth and has a robust design for everyday use.

Specifications of DeckUp Apollo-KT Study & Computer Table Dimensions: 40D x 103W x 72H cm

Material: Engineered Wood

Finish: Matte

Keyboard Tray: Included

Style: Contemporary

Care: Wipe Clean with Dry Cloth

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Compact size ideal for small spaces Requires DIY assembly Built-in keyboard tray for convenience Limited colour and finish options

The White Mulberry Gaming Desk is designed for gamers. It features a carbon fibre surface with a Z-shaped metal frame for stability. The desk includes a cup holder, headphone hook, and cord collector to keep gaming setups organized. Its carbon fibre finish is scratch-resistant and provides a modern look. The desk's adjustable leg pads ensure stability on uneven surfaces, and assembly is straightforward, with a user manual provided. This desk combines functionality with style for an enhanced gaming experience.

Specifications of White Mulberry Gaming Desk Dimensions: 117 x 67 x 71 cm

Material: Carbon Fiber Top, Metal Frame

Style: Modern

Features: Cup Holder, Headphone Hook, Cord Collector

Design: Z-Shaped Base

Special Feature: Adjustable Leg Pads

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Designed with features for gamers May be too large for small spaces Sturdy Z-shaped base for stability Carbon fibre finish may not suit all tastes

4. White Mulberry Alloy Steel Manual Height Adjustable Desk

The White Mulberry Alloy Steel Manual Height Adjustable Desk offers a robust build with an alloy steel frame and eco-friendly particleboard top. It features a manual height adjustment mechanism and a spacious 120 x 60 cm surface suitable for multiple monitors and office essentials. The desk's heavy-duty construction ensures durability and stability, with adjustable leg pads for uneven floors. It promotes health benefits by allowing users to alternate between sitting and standing.

Specifications of White Mulberry Alloy Steel Manual Height Adjustable Desk Dimensions: 60D x 120W x 118H cm

Material: Alloy Steel Frame, Engineered Wood Top

Features: Manual Height Adjustment

Load Capacity: 70-80 kg

Design: Ergonomic, Adjustable

Special Feature: Adjustable Leg Pads

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Sturdy construction supports heavy loads Manual adjustment may be less convenient Promotes health benefits by allowing standing Assembly may be complex for some users

Check out more study desk deals on Amazon

5. Da URBAN Merlion Office Chair

The Da URBAN Merlion Office Chair features a high back mesh design for ergonomic support. It includes adjustable armrests, lumbar support, and a tilt lock mechanism for customizable comfort. The chair has a thick moulded foam cushion and a 360-degree swivel for ease of movement. Its modern grey mesh fabric is both breathable and stylish. The chair supports up to 120 kg and comes with a 3-year warranty.

Specifications of Da URBAN Merlion Office Chair Dimensions: 63.5D x 60.9W x 119.3H cm

Material: Mesh Fabric

Features: Adjustable Armrests, Lumbar Support, Tilt Lock

Weight Capacity: Up to 120 kg

Design: Ergonomic, High Back

Special Feature: 360-Degree Swivel

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Ergonomic design with adjustable features May not be as durable as high-end models Breathable mesh fabric for comfort Limited color options

6. ASTRIDE Ace Mid Back Office Chair

The ASTRIDE Ace Mid Back Office Chair offers a modern design with an ergonomic bionic curve backrest that fits the spine's natural curve. It features a height-adjustable seat and tilt lock mechanism. The chair is built with a heavy-duty nylon base and polypropylene frame, supporting up to 100 kg. It is designed for stability and ease of assembly, with no extra tools required.

Specifications of ASTRIDE Ace Mid Back Office Chair Dimensions: 54D x 58W x 110H cm

Material: Nylon Frame, Polypropylene Back

Features: Height Adjustable, Tilt Lock

Weight Capacity: Up to 100 kg

Design: Mid Back, Ergonomic

Special Feature: Bionic Curve Backrest

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Ergonomic design supports natural spine curve Limited adjustability compared to high-end chairs Easy assembly with no extra tools required May not be suitable for taller users

The Vergo Stellar Ergonomic High Back Chair combines style and comfort with its premium leatherette upholstery and adjustable features. It includes fixed armrests, any position lock, and a heavy-duty metal base. Designed for long hours of sitting, it supports up to 120 kg and features a high-density foam seat for comfort. Its ergonomic design promotes good posture and reduces back pain.

Specifications of Vergo Stellar Ergonomic High Back Office Chair Dimensions: 58D x 54W x 116H cm

Material: Faux Leather, Wood Frame

Features: Adjustable Height, Any Position Lock

Weight Capacity: Up to 120 kg

Design: High Back, Ergonomic

Special Feature: Fixed Armrests

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Premium materials and ergonomic design Fixed armrests may not suit all users Supports up to 120 kg with comfortable cushioning Faux leather may wear over time

The INNOWIN Venture Executive Chair features a high back and leatherette upholstery in a sleek black and orange design. It offers moulded foam seating for comfort and a sturdy wood frame. The chair includes a heavy-duty chrome base and 50mm nylon castors for smooth movement. It supports up to 120 kg and provides a sophisticated, durable option for both office and home use.

Specifications of INNOWIN Venture Ergonomic Leatherette Executive Chair Dimensions: 52D x 64W x 125H cm

Material: Faux Leather, Wood Frame

Features: High Back, Molded Foam Seating

Weight Capacity: Up to 120 kg

Design: Executive, Ergonomic

Special Feature: Chrome Base, 50mm Nylon Castors

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Stylish design with high-quality materials Faux leather may not appeal to all users Durable construction with high-weight capacity Limited adjustability compared to some models

Check out more office chair deals on Amazon

Similar articles for you Best computer desks for your home office in 2024: Top 9 picks that are ergonomic, stylish and functional

FAQs Question : What is the ideal desk height for studying or working? Ans : The ideal desk height is usually between 28-30 inches (71-76 cm). It should allow your elbows to rest at a 90-degree angle when typing or writing. Question : What features should I look for in an ergonomic office chair? Ans : Look for adjustable height, lumbar support, and a seat with a slight tilt. A chair with breathable fabric and good cushioning also enhances comfort. Question : Is a standing desk better than a regular desk? Ans : Standing desks can reduce sedentary time and improve posture. However, alternating between sitting and standing throughout the day is recommended for optimal health. Question : How much space should I leave around my desk? Ans : Leave at least 3 feet (1 meter) of space around your desk to move comfortably. Ensure your desk has enough surface area for your work essentials. Question : How often should I adjust my office chair during the day? Ans : Adjust your chair frequently to avoid stiffness and discomfort. Regular movement and posture changes help prevent back pain.