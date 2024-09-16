Amazon clearance offers on best selling furniture: Up to 50% off on gaming desks, chairs and recliners

Elevate your home or office with Amazon’s spectacular furniture clearance sale, where you can enjoy unmatched savings on a wide selection of top-quality pieces. This is your chance to score incredible deals on gaming desks, office chairs, recliners, and more, with discounts of up to 50% off. Whether you’re refreshing your workspace with a sleek new gaming desk, upgrading your comfort with an ergonomic office chair, or adding a touch of luxury with a plush recliner, our clearance event has something to suit every need and style.

The White Mulberry Matte Gaming Desk is designed for gaming and work, featuring a spacious surface made of carbon fibre. It offers a sleek, scratch-resistant, and waterproof finish. Its Z-shaped metal frame provides enhanced stability and durability. The desk also has a built-in headphone hook, a cup holder, and a cord management system for a clutter-free workspace. It's easy to assemble, making it a convenient choice for gamers and office users. Adjustable leg pads ensure it stay steady on uneven floors.

Specifications of White Mulberry Matte Gaming Desk Dimensions: 117D x 67W x 71H cm

Top Material: Carbon Fiber

Base Material: Metal

Shape: Rectangular

Special Feature: Adjustable

Finish: Matte, scratch-resistant

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Spacious workspace Limited color options Durable, stable design No built-in storage

2. Sunon Office Table 47 Computer Desk

The Sunon Office Table is a modern and elegant desk with a 47" x 23" tabletop, ideal for home offices, living rooms, or bedrooms. Built with durable E0 particle board and supported by sturdy black metal legs, it offers stability with adjustable leg pads for uneven floors. The scratch-resistant, waterproof design ensures longevity, while ample space makes it suitable for computer workstations, dining, or writing. Easy to assemble in just 10 minutes, the desk includes professional after-sales support for any concerns.

Specifications of Sunon Office Table 47 Computer Desk Dimensions: 60D x 120W x 70H cm

Material: E0 particle board with alloy steel frame

Surface: Scratch-resistant, anti-collision, waterproof

Leg Pads: Adjustable for stability

Uses: Computer desk, dining table, writing desk

Assembly Time: 10 minutes

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Easy and quick assembly Not suitable for small spaces Scratch-resistant and waterproof surface Minimal storage or drawer space

3. SAVYA HOME Gaming Desk

The SAVYA HOME Gaming Desk is a versatile table designed for gaming, studying, or working from home. It offers a large surface (60x140x74 cm), making it spacious enough for all your computer or gaming equipment. Its sturdy construction can hold up to 100 kg and is made of engineered wood with a stylish black finish. The desk features 7-color RGB lighting, adding a modern touch to any room. It’s easy to maintain, portable, collapsible, and adjustable, making it ideal for students and professionals.

Specifications of SAVYA HOME Gaming Desk Dimensions: 60x140x74 cm

Weight capacity: 100 kg

RGB 7-color lighting

Material: Engineered wood

Portable and adjustable

Easy to maintain and clean

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Spacious and sturdy design No drawers for extra storage Modern RGB lighting feature Limited colour options (Black)

4. Da URBAN Merlion Office Chair (Grey)

The Da URBAN Merlion Office Chair is an ergonomic, high-back mesh chair designed for comfort during long sitting sessions. It features adjustable armrests, lumbar support, and a tilt-lock mechanism for added relaxation. The chair has a thick moulded foam cushion and a breathable mesh seat to ensure a sweat-free experience. With a sturdy nylon frame and a 360-degree swivel, it can hold up to 120 kg. The chair is height-adjustable and comes with a 3-year warranty, making it suitable for home offices or professional use.

Specifications of Da URBAN Merlion Office Chair (Grey) Material: Mesh fabric with a nylon frame

Adjustable lumbar support and armrests

Tilt lock mechanism (up to 135°, locks at 90°)

360° swivel with nylon dual wheels

Weight capacity: 120 kg

Cushioned seat thickness: 3.9 inches

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Ergonomic design with lumbar support The tilt-only locks at 90° Breathable mesh for comfort Assembly required

The Trade Craft High Back Mesh Ergonomic Office Chair is designed for comfort and durability, perfect for work from home, office, or gaming. It features a contoured mesh back for ventilation, a cushioned padded seat, and adjustable components including a headrest, armrests, and seat height. The chair's heavy-duty metal base ensures stability, and it includes a push-back tilt function. The ergonomic design supports up to 125 kg and has undergone rigorous testing for durability. Assembly is required, but tools and instructions are provided.

Specifications of Trade Craft High Back Mesh Ergonomic Office Chair Contoured mesh back

Cushioned padded seat

Adjustable headrest

Adjustable armrests

Heavy-duty metal base

Push-back tilt feature

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Ergonomic design with adjustable features for comfort. Assembly is required, which may be challenging. Durable construction with high weight capacity and testing. May be bulky or take up considerable space.

6. CELLBELL C190 Berlin Office Chair

The CELLBELL C190 Berlin Office Chair is designed for ergonomic comfort, ideal for home or office use. It features a high back with breathable mesh for ventilation, and its hydraulic adjustment allows for customized height. The chair comes with padded, adjustable armrests, reclining function, adjustable lumbar support, and head support for better posture. Its sturdy metal frame supports up to 105 kg, making it both durable and reliable. The chair is easy to maintain, requiring just a simple wipe clean, and comes with a 3-year brand warranty.

Specifications of CELLBELL C190 Berlin Office Chair Adjustable height with pneumatic hydraulic system.

2D padded adjustable armrests.

Breathable mesh back.

Reclining and adjustable backrest.

Weight capacity: 105 kg.

3-year brand warranty.

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Ergonomic design for comfort May not support above 105 kg Adjustable lumbar and armrests Limited color options

The Callas Computer Desk is a compact, modern desk designed for small spaces. Made from engineered wood with a walnut finish, it offers a simple yet classic look. The desk measures 31.49" in length, 15.74" in width, and 29.52" in height. It's easy to assemble and can be put together in under 10 minutes. Its sturdy design, featuring triangular junctions, ensures stability, making it ideal for studying or working from home. With two drawers, it's versatile enough to be used as a writing desk, gaming table, or a small office desk.

Specifications of Callas Computer Desk Dimensions: 31.49" L x 15.74" W x 29.52" H

Material: Engineered wood with laminated finish

Colour: Walnut

Features: Ergonomic, sturdy, easy to install, durable

Number of drawers: 2

Desk design: Computer desk

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Compact and space-saving Limited surface area Easy to assemble Not ideal for large setups

The FURLAY Ark Office Desk is a stylish and functional desk designed for both adults and students. Made from high-quality engineered wood and metal, it is durable and stable. The desk has a spacious top and a shelf, supporting up to 150 kg, making it ideal for office essentials and study materials. It features a modern, brown design that fits well in any room. Easy to assemble and disassemble, it offers flexibility for setting up and rearranging your workspace. It comes with a 1-year warranty, ensuring peace of mind for users.

Specifications of FURLAY Ark Office Desk Dimensions: 60D x 100W x 75H cm

Material: Engineered Wood and Metal

Colour: Brown

Style: Casual

Shape: Rectangular

Number of Drawers: 1

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High-quality, durable materials May be too large for small spaces Easy to assemble and disassemble Only one drawer for storage

9. Nilkamal Sierra Velvet Fabric Manual Recliner

The Nilkamal Sierra Velvet Fabric Manual Recliner is a luxurious single-seater sofa designed for ultimate comfort. It features a plush velvet seat with foam padding and webbing for a cozy experience. The recliner allows for full-body relaxation and has a sturdy engineered wood frame. The back is designed with soft foam and thick webbing, providing extra comfort. Wrapped in smooth brown nylon fabric, this recliner adds a touch of elegance to modern homes. Ideal for reading, working, watching movies, or just relaxing. It comes with a 1-year warranty and is easy to maintain with simple wipe-clean care.

Specifications of Nilkamal Sierra Velvet Fabric Manual Recliner Brand: Nilkamal

Colour: Brown

Material: Velvet (Seat), Engineered Wood (Frame)

Dimensions: 97D x 97W x 101H cm

Maximum Weight Recommendation: 25 kg

Special Feature: Recliner

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Plush velvet fabric and foam offer exceptional comfort. Maximum weight capacity is only 25 kg. Full recline feature for complete relaxation. Limited to a single seat, not ideal for larger spaces.

10. Sleep Company Luxe Motorised RRR Recliner

The Sleep Company Luxe Motorised RRR Recliner is a premium one-seater sofa designed for maximum comfort and convenience. It features patented SmartGRID Technology, which offers both soft and firm support. The recliner includes a motorised mechanism for easy adjustments up to 150 degrees and has a unique lumbar design for added support. It also boasts a rocking mechanism and can revolve up to 270 degrees, allowing you to access nearby items without leaving the seat. Upholstered in high-quality beige fabric, this recliner combines luxury and functionality for a relaxing experience.

Specifications of Sleep Company Luxe Motorised RRR Recliner Material: SmartGRID

Dimensions: 99.7D x 87.6W x 108H cm

Seat Type: 1 Seater

Reclining Angle: Up to 150 degrees

Revolving Mechanism: Up to 270 degrees

Rocking Mechanism: Yes

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Features patented SmartGRID technology for enhanced comfort High price point compared to non-motorised recliners Includes motorised reclining and rocking mechanisms for relaxation Requires regular maintenance and care to avoid damage

