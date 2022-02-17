When it came to completing projects during your school years, teamwork was always important. The same is true today in your workplace. If you’re a manager — or an office leader of any kind — you know it’s critical to maximize your team’s productivity.

How do you do it, though? Your employees are different people. They have varying strengths and distinct workstyles. Fortunately, there are several things you can do to boost their output. Give these seven strategies a try, and you’ll likely see their productivity soar.

1. Sit Down for a One-on-One

As noted, every employee is different. You must take the time to find out what makes them tick. What motivates them in their work? What challenges them? What’s their work style? The best way to find these answers is to sit down for a one-on-one meeting.

Be sure you plan for this conversation. Think about what questions you want to ask — and how you should ask them. Brainstorm the best way to explain your company’s goals to your employee. Anticipate any stumbling blocks to the conversation and have answers ready. These meetings should give your employee the clarity they need for greater productivity.

2. Communicate Clearly

Speaking of clarity, good communication is a powerful tool against project failure. The more clearly you communicate, the more success you’ll have. You don’t want people to be confused. That leads to overlapping work or unnecessary rework, both of which waste time. Communicate well, and your employees will better understand their responsibilities.

Training can play a fundamental part in helping your employees understand their role in your office. This can take the form of in-person instruction, videos, e-learning modules, or a combination thereof. Your training approach should be customized to your workplace and business model.

3. Try Team-Building Exercises

You may remember team-building exercises from your high school or college classes. Some were more fun than others. In an office setting, though, they can be invaluable. There’s strong evidence showing that productivity is heavily linked to how well your employees get along. These exercises can help get you there.

Setting aside time for these activities can help you identify individual employees’ strengths and weaknesses. You’ll have a better idea of where to assign responsibilities to maximize your productivity.

There’s also a second benefit. Although it would be great, you can’t expect all your employees to get along perfectly. Team building can create a fun atmosphere, diffusing tensions and helping everyone row in the same direction.

4. Use Project Management Tools

Some projects are complicated and last for several months. Using a project management tool can play a critical role in keeping everything focused and everyone delivering on time. There are several features that can increase your team’s collaboration and efficiency.

Project management tools let you keep track of who’s responsible for certain tasks. Time-tracking functions can likewise be helpful. You should also look for project management tools that offer online discussion options and group chats. Once you put a management tool in place, you will likely see your team’s productivity climb.

5. Create a Master Information Source

For projects to succeed, you need all your employees to be on the same page. That means they can’t each get information from different places. Having multiple sources of intel creates more opportunities for misunderstandings and errors. Instead, you need one single source everyone knows about and can access.

Your master source can be anything — the aforementioned project management system, a spreadsheet, a shared master document, or a common folder. It should include all project details and be updated regularly. This resource will streamline communication and give employees the power to find answers to their own questions.

6. Don’t Breathe Down Their Necks

You probably didn’t like it when a boss hovered over your shoulder. Remember that. Your employees won’t like it, either. It’s better to give them room to breathe and handle work responsibilities their own way. That said, you’ll need to feel confident in what they’re doing.

So take the time to clearly outline each employees’ responsibilities and what your expectations are. Make sure they understand you’re available if they have questions. Then let them work. If you give your team members freedom, it will increase their confidence and inspire them to be productive.

7. Reward Them

Incentives go a long way in motivating employees to work hard and be efficient. A huge part of job satisfaction and drive is knowing that your efforts are noticed and appreciated. Don’t forget to give your employees that.

You’ll need to do more than offer the occasional “Good job" or pat on the back, though. Those acknowledgments are great, but they only go so far. Instead, consider launching an incentive program. Monetary rewards of various kinds — restaurant or airline vouchers, extra paid time off, bonuses — are perennially popular. Anything that puts more money in your employees’ pockets will be appreciated.

One of the keys to success in business will always be productivity. It can be a complicated recipe, but your employees are the most important ingredient. As an office leader, it’s up to you to give them resources that will maximize their capabilities. Embracing these seven tips can help you build a team that outperforms your competition.

