Check out the easiest way to add money to your online wallet!

The ‘Automatic Add Money’ feature on the Paytm payments app ensures that you never run out of balance on the app. On an average, as many as 10 lakh Paytm users make use of the add money feature every day to add cash to their Paytm wallets. This money can be used to make spends on the app – to make payments to the local kirana store for groceries, or at your favourite online food delivery partner, for medicine deliveries, to pay a friend or to book a holiday. The options are endless.