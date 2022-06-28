Check out the easiest way to add money to your online wallet!

The ‘Automatic Add Money’ feature on the Paytm payments app ensures that you never run out of balance in your wallet. We have collated a ready reckoner for you to know how to add money to your wallet with ease and how to make the most of the ‘Add Money’ feature on your Paytm app.
How many times have you tried to make an ‘urgent’ payment from your digital wallet only to realise that the payment can’t be done because your account balance is running low? So, instead of a one-minute payment, the entire process gets extended to a few extra minutes as you reload money into the wallet so that your transaction can go through.
The ‘Automatic Add Money’ feature on the Paytm payments app ensures that you never run out of balance on the app. On an average, as many as 10 lakh Paytm users make use of the add money feature every day to add cash to their Paytm wallets. This money can be used to make spends on the app – to make payments to the local kirana store for groceries, or at your favourite online food delivery partner, for medicine deliveries, to pay a friend or to book a holiday. The options are endless.
- You will be prompted to enter a threshold amount for the wallet. As soon as your wallet hits this level, Paytm will automatically add money to it using your preferred payment method. Add an amount and tap on proceed
- Now, selection an option to make the payment
- You will see a notification that your ‘Automatic Add Money’ feature is active
Which payment modes can be used?
You can reload the wallet UPI & Paytm payments bank.
How much money can be added at once?
The amount of money you can add to payments in your wallet each month depends upon the state of the KYC on your wallet, as defined by guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
Can the top-up happen automatically?
Yes. All you need to do is link your payment mode, whether it is a debit card or credit card or Netbanking with your Paytm wallet. The minute your wallet balance goes to the threshold limit pre-set in the Paytm ‘Automatic Add Money’ feature, Paytm will prompt you for a top-up and ensure that you are able to use it all seamlessly.
There are no charges for this service – adding money to your Paytm wallet is totally free. But, if you are also registered as a merchant on Paytm, you will be barred from adding money to the wallet using a Credit Card. In this case, you can use other modes such as UPI, Net banking or Debit Cards to do the same.