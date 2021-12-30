Hong Kong Cyclothon Returns: Get ready for a free immersive, virtual Ride

HKTB Executive Director Mr. Dane Cheng said, “This year’s Hong Kong Cyclothon will not only be the first sports event held on the world’s longest bridge-tunnel sea crossing as it is taking a whole route on the HZMB but also the first time a virtual experience has been incorporated into the event, offering cyclists worldwide who are unable to take part physically a thrilling and immersive experience of racing over the landmark bridge. These special features are a pilot run for future intercity events in the Greater Bay Area and consolidate Hong Kong’s status as the international tourism event capital in the GBA. I sincerely hope participants from other cities in the Area will come and ride with us in the years to come."