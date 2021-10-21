How to automate vendor payments to reflect vendor compliance status

About 35% of businesses are fed up with non-compliant vendors. And wish to block their payments but are unable to do so due to this exercise being manually driven. Vendor payment blocking, if not done right, can lead to serious implications. Vendor’s need to be assigned a rating which defines the risk from their non-compliance. Yet this is a thin rope walk as businesses who do not want to withhold payments for these vendors may not be able to survive lack of funds, ultimately impacting the supply chain. Not only should vendor’s risk categorisation be taken into account, but withholding payments for critical vendors could be catastrophic. This is why businesses need the right tools and processes in place to be able to ethically block vendor payments, and this can be done only by automating the vendor management function.