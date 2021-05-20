OnePlus 9 series: Mid-range bands do provide global 5G connectivity

There are various bands that are distributed across a range of spectrums - that’s what 5G technology is all about. n78 is the most commonly-used term for a 5G frequency band that is used for fifth-generation mobile networks; this is what is defined by 3GPP. It has been widely tested and is being deployed across most countries in Europe and Asia. Why this band, in particular? Well, the band is more commonly available, and its lower spectrum is already being used in 3G and 4G networks. Think of it as an add-on or a value-add, when it comes to 5G.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}