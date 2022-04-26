Start Financial Freedom Journey With Dogecoin, STEPN (GMT) & Parody Coin (PARO)

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Not only is crypto the internet's favourite buzzword, but it has also become everyone's favourite method of earning passive income. Join in today
Crypto is your potential gateway to both financial stability and freedom. You can make way more than you need to invest and the increasing amount of crypto billionaires has proved just that. From passive income to millions, secure your money with these cryptos.
Dogecoin is a peer-to-peer, open-source digital currency and was forked from Litecoin in December 2013. As the coin is based on the famous "doge" meme and places a Shiba Inu on its design, Dogecoin is considered an altcoin and a sarcastic meme coin.
As the governing token of Dogecoin, DOGE is a community-driven cryptocurrency. Once it was launched, the currency had limited value as the market for crypto was still developing into the money-making giant of today.
Just last year, the DOGE token asserted its position as one of the top ten biggest cryptocurrencies by market cap.
Market analyst admits that when combined with Shiba Inu (SHIB), the amount for a multi-billion-dollar market cap and the $79B value of Shiba Inu ($SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) has already outperformed the market capitalisation of all 388 companies included on the S&P 500.
The Dogecoin price today is $0,139679 with a live market cap of $18.5 Million.
STEPN (GMT)
STEPN is popularly known as the first 'move2earn' mobile NFT game and is powered by Solana. The platform provides a place where players can walk, jog and run with their NFT Sneakers while earning tokens in the process.
The platform allows investors to buy NFTs. These last for some time and during that period, you can be rewarded with the platform's governing GST coin.
StEPN launched in December 2021 and has grown into a cryptocurrency giant. As of January 2022, the platform has 1,500 daily active users and is close to hundreds of thousands today.
The Solana-based startup rewards investors for exercising and has seen $5 million in a seed funding round. The move-to-earn token GMT gained a total bigger than 30,000% in a month and over 300% at the beginning of April. The token made a huge 31,000% in profits after conducting a sale on Binance Launchpad on March 2.
Had you invested and received $1,000 of GMT during the sale, you could have had a total of $300,000 as of April 1, during the coin's all-time high of $3.11. The STEPN price today is $3,23 with a live market cap of $1.93 Billion.
Parody Coin (PARO)
The Parody Coin (PARO) is a deflationary utility coin which serves as the governing currency of the Parody Coin Ecosystem. The PARO Token has an abundance of passive-income opportunities.
In the platform, users are allowed to mint, trade, and access the utility of parodies of popular NFTs on both the BNB Chain and other blockchains. Although you can still generate profits in multiple ways, through:
Parody Bridge, which allows for PARO coins to be sent to other blockchains.
Parody Swap where you can trade crypto currencies on any blockchain for an equal amount of PARO.
Paroflection mechanism which allows users to render rewards in the governing PARO tokens.
Additionally, users can operate the DApps launched in the Paroverse as the Parody Ecosystem comprises a metaverse of the ecosystem and interact with virtual worlds via NFT parodies.
During its Initial DEX Offering (IDO), 300 million PARO coins were pre-mined on PancakeSwap. Now is the best time to invest as presales help minimise the risk of investing and also guarantee maximum profits.
Similarly, Explora Chain was to be a platform where investors can earn passive income by staking their tokens. Aiming to develop a community for every type of investor, the platform also offers a launchpad, play to earn games, and an NFT marketplace.
Disclaimer: This is a company release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.