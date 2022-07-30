These U.S. cities lure remote workers with $20,000 to adopt small town life

These U.S. cities lure remote workers with $20,000 to adopt small town life2 min read . 01:48 PM IST
As more companies offer fully remote positions, the U.S. residents are packing up their bags and leaving the cities to pursue the small town life.
Small towns and cities across the United States are encouraging the new normal work-from-home work model under which the country is luring the knowledge workers with incentives, including cash, tax breaks, and even property. As more companies offer fully remote positions, the U.S. residents are packing up their bags and leaving the cities to pursue the small town life.
This model is appealing for those knowledge workers who cannot afford the real estate prices in the major metro cities. Some towns are offering free concert tickets or life time memberships to local people.
Evan Hocks, cofounder of MakeMyMove, an online directory that connects towns and remote workers, says that if people can work at a desk, then they can also work at a desk anywhere.
Take a look at top cities and townships that offer luring incentives to workers,
1) Morgantown: This West Virginia city offers $20,000 to the knowledge workers, that includes $12,000 cash and $8,000 other incentives. Applicants who have a full-time remote job in a company, not based in West Virgina city, are eligible for it.
2) Lewisburg: This city also offers a total incentive of $20,000 to the skilled workers. This amount accounts for $12,000 cash and $8,000 for undisclosed gifts and other incentives. Candidates with a full-time remote job in a company that is not based in West Virgina city, are eligible for this program.
3) Greater Rochester, New York: This city is popular for some iconic brands and landmarks, such as Kodak and Ragu. It offers an estimated incentive worth $19,000 including $10,000 relocation incentive and up to $9,000 in homebuyers’ incentives. Applicants with full time remote jobs who live more than 300 miles from downtown Rochester, can work in the U.S., and are able to relocate within six months of acceptance into the program, are the perfect for it.
4) Southwest, Michigan: It provides around $15,000 incentive including $10,000 incentive for mortgage to those who move and purchase a home worth at least $200,000 and an extra $5,000 stipend will be offered if an applicants’ child is enrolled into a local public school.
5) Noblesville, Indiana: Adults who are eligible to work in the U.S. and have a home located in the city limits along with willingness to move here within six months are perfect fit for this program. It offers a total incentive of $15,000.
6) Montpelier, Vermont: It is known for beautiful hillsides and hiking trails. The city offers $15,000 incentive and no eligibility criteria has been described as of now.
7) Newton, Iowa: Applicants who are buying a home in Newton valued at $190,000 or more are eligible for this program. It offers an estimated incentive of $12,500.
8) Harmony, Minnesota: It offers $12,000 incentive to the applicants. Harmony is famous for a 10,000-square-foot antique mall and many bike paths.
