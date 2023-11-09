7 Best Essay Writing Services for American College Students

For college students, finding a reliable essay writing service can be a challenging task. With so many options available, it can be overwhelming to determine which ones provide high-quality papers and trustworthy essay writing help. Even Reddit and Quora threads are riddled with spam and fake reviews, making the task of finding a trustworthy website even more tedious. However, there are several reputable companies that consistently deliver exceptional results.

When looking for a professional essay writing service, it's essential to consider factors like originality, the quality of papers, turnaround times, and refund policies. We scoured thousands of customer reviews and narrowed down the twenty most popular essay writing services to the seven best.

To assess each service's quality, we ordered a similar three-page college-level essay on economics with a 24-hour delivery from each website. We ranked the seven websites based on the results and highlighted their strengths and weaknesses. Here are our findings.

7 Best Paper Writing Services Reviewed

PaperHelp: Best Value, Top Choice Overall [9.8/10] BBQPapers: Best Essay Writers, Top Quality [9.8/10] EssayNoDelay: Best for Regular Discounts [9.7/10] ExtraEssay: Best Delivery Speed [9.6/10] EssayPro: Best 24/7 Service [9.6/10] 99Papers: Best Customer Service [9.5/10] SpeedyPaper: Best Reputation, Honorable Mention [9.4/10]

Each of these websites allows you to hire a professional essay writer online. Pick the one that best suits your needs. If you’re not ready to choose, read on to learn more about our experience with the aforementioned websites, and what makes them stand out from the competition.

1. PaperHelp: Best Value

PaperHelp is by far the best paper writing service in terms of value for money. With affordable pricing and a wide range of services, PaperHelp ensures that students receive high-quality papers without breaking the bank and consistently delivers plagiarism-free results.

Price: 4.8/5

Quality of Writing: 4.9/5

Customer Support: 5/5

Price paid: $75.00

We received a truly thought-provoking essay from PaperHelp, a sentiment often echoed by other customers praising its depth of research. The incorporation of real-world examples made the essay engaging and relevant. The introduction was captivating, and the transitions between paragraphs were seamless. Minor grammatical errors were present, but the overall content was substantial and insightful.

One of the standout features of PaperHelp is their pool of professional paper writers. These experienced writers are native English speakers and are skilled in various academic fields, ensuring that they can handle any type of paper or assignment. Their expertise ensures that they deliver well-researched and well-written papers that align with the academic standards of colleges and universities in America.

Another notable aspect of PaperHelp is their excellent customer support. Their friendly and knowledgeable support team is available 24/7, ready to assist students with any questions or concerns. This level of support ensures that students can have peace of mind and rely on the service whenever they need assistance.

Additionally, PaperHelp offers a loyalty program for returning customers. Through this program, students can accumulate points with each order and exchange them for discounts on future papers. This not only rewards loyal customers but also makes using PaperHelp even more affordable for students.

PaperHelp is undeniably a legit essay writing service, offering college students high-quality, plagiarism-free papers across various subjects. With reasonable pricing, a team of skilled writers, outstanding customer support, and a loyalty program, PaperHelp is the go-to choice for students seeking high-quality papers at an affordable price.

2. BBQPapers: Best Essay Writers

BBQPapers is one of the best essay writing services that stands out from its competitors due to its rigorous writer selection procedure. BBQPapers ensures that every delivered academic paper is original and polished. They have a team of professional writers who are experienced in their respective fields and deliver high-quality papers that meet the highest academic standards.

Price: 4.6/5

Quality of Writing: 5/5

Customer Support: 5/5

Price paid: $97.44

The essay we bought from BBQPapers displayed a deep understanding of supply-side economics. The professional essay writer demonstrated the ability to critically analyze and compare various economic models. The inclusion of charts and graphs was a plus, and the paper was free from grammar errors.

One of the key competitive advantages of BBQPapers is their inclusion of an originality report with each essay. This report guarantees that the content is plagiarism-free and Turnitin-proof, giving students peace of mind and ensuring the authenticity of their work.

BBQPapers also offers a great customer loyalty program. They believe in rewarding their clients for their trust and support. Through this program, customers can enjoy various benefits such as discounts on future orders and priority access to their services.

BBQPapers caters to a wide range of academic assignments, including essays, research papers, lab reports, and more. They understand the diverse needs of students and offer affordable prices that suit different budgets. The pricing range is reasonable, taking into consideration the complexity of the assignment, the academic level, and the turnaround time required.

In conclusion, BBQPapers is a renowned paper writer service, popular for its original and polished papers, as well as its exceptional loyalty program. Their commitment to customer satisfaction and the quality of their work make them one of the most legit essay writing services in the industry.

3. EssayNoDelay: Best for Regular Discounts

EssayNoDelay is a leading paper writing service that stands out for its regular discount offers. With EssayNoDelay, students can enjoy high-quality custom essays at affordable prices. Understanding the financial constraints of students, the company frequently offers discounts to increase accessibility to their services.

Price: 4.8/5

Quality of Writing: 4.8/5

Customer Support: 4.7/5

Price paid: $75.00

The essay we received from EssayNoDelay offered a unique perspective on economic inequality. The historical context provided was commendable, adding depth to the discussion. However, a few arguments could benefit from more supporting evidence. Nonetheless, it showcased good research skills.

When it comes to the qualifications and experience of writers, EssayNoDelay boasts a team of professional essay writers who are highly qualified in their respective fields. These experienced writers ensure that every order is meticulously crafted to meet the academic requirements and standards. Moreover, if students are not completely satisfied with the delivered paper, they can request revisions.

EssayNoDelay offers a transparent pricing structure, providing students with a clear understanding of the expenses. The prices are reasonable and competitive in the market. While some services may charge extra for features such as plagiarism reports, EssayNoDelay includes them in the initial pricing without any additional fees. This ensures that students receive original papers without any compromise on quality.

In conclusion, EssayNoDelay is a top paper writing service that excels in offering regular discounts, boasting qualified writers, and maintaining transparent pricing. Students can rely on EssayNoDelay for high-quality essays, timely delivery, and excellent customer support.

4. ExtraEssay: Best Delivery Speed

Known for its remarkable delivery speed, ExtraEssay is a leading academic writing service. One of its standout features is the 1-hour delivery option, which allows students to receive their completed essays within a tight deadline. This is particularly valuable for those facing time constraints or dealing with urgent assignments.

Price: 4.8/5

Quality of Writing: 4.8/5

Customer Support: 4.6/5

Price paid: $63.95

The essay we got from ExtraEssay on monetary policy was comprehensive and covered the topic's nuances. The online paper writer employed a mix of qualitative and quantitative data effectively. A suggestion would be to break down some of the more complex ideas further for clarity. However, the overall quality of the paper was great.

ExtraEssay has established a solid reputation for timely delivery. They understand the importance of meeting deadlines and strive to deliver completed papers promptly. Their team of experienced writers is well-equipped to handle various assignments. From essays and research papers to lab reports and complex assignments, ExtraEssay covers a wide range of academic needs.

Customers have praised ExtraEssay for their exceptional delivery speed in numerous positive reviews. Students appreciate that their papers are delivered on time, allowing them to submit their work within the designated time frame. This efficient essay writer service has enabled numerous students to meet tight deadlines without sacrificing paper quality.

Overall, ExtraEssay stands out for its commitment to timely delivery and its ability to provide a wide range of writing services. With their 1-hour delivery option and positive customer reviews, ExtraEssay is a reliable choice for students in need of quick and high-quality essay writing assistance.

5. EssayPro: Best 24/7 Service

EssayPro is the best 24/7 paper writing service, offering a wide range of services to assist students with their academic needs. One standout aspect of EssayPro is their ability to connect students with professional college essay writers from all over the world, ensuring that there are experts available across various time zones around the clock. This means that no matter when you need assistance, EssayPro will be there to provide top notch essay help.

Price: 5/5

Quality of Writing: 4.6/5

Customer Support: 4.7/5

Price paid: $38.48

The global economic perspective presented by EssayPro was commendable. Their insights into emerging markets and their role in the global economy were both original and well-researched. Including more counter arguments would have strengthened the paper further. We were genuinely surprised by the price; EssayPro charges half the price of most other popular essay writing sites. This positions EssayPro as a truly cheap essay writing service, offering great value for your money.

The ordering process is also incredibly easy with EssayPro. Students can simply submit their requirements and assignment details, and then essay writers will place bids on the project. This bidding platform allows students to choose the writer that best fits their needs, including their budget and deadline requirements.

Furthermore, EssayPro provides its customers with the option for unlimited revisions. This ensures that students will be completely satisfied with the final product, as they can request any necessary changes or adjustments until the paper meets their expectations.

Overall, EssayPro stands out as a reliable and cheap paper writing service due to its ability to connect students with well-versed paper writers from around the globe, its easy ordering process, the unique bidding platform, and the option for unlimited revisions. Whether facing an urgent deadline or seeking assistance at any hour, EssayPro provides high-quality academic support at an affordable price.

6. 99Papers: Best Customer Service

99Papers stands out above the rest of online paper writing services thanks to its commitment to providing the best customer service. With its 24/7 availability, students can access professional assistance anytime they need it. Whether it's a tight deadline or a complex assignment, 99Papers has got you covered.

Price: 4.8/5

Quality of Writing: 4.7/5

Customer Support: 4.8/5

Price paid: $78.66

99Papers' exploration of environmental economics was both timely and pertinent. The essay was well-structured, and the use of case studies added credibility to the arguments. Some sentences were overly verbose, but the content was solid.

One of the standout features of 99Papers is its wide range of services. From essays to lab reports, you can find expert writers for all types of academic papers. The service also offers free revisions, ensuring that you are fully satisfied with the final product. This commitment to excellence sets 99Papers apart from its competitors.

When it comes to pricing, 99Papers offers affordable rates starting at just $9.95 per page. For orders over $600, installment payments are available, making it easier for students to manage their budget. This flexible pricing structure makes 99Papers accessible to students from all financial backgrounds.

There are a multitude of benefits to choosing 99Papers as your go-to essay writing company. The essay service offers a discount system, loyalty programs, and a referral program, making it even more affordable for students. With a team of experienced and qualified writers available round the clock, you can expect high-quality papers to be delivered on time.

In conclusion, 99Papers is the best essay writing service with its exceptional customer service. The 24/7 availability, wide range of services, and free revisions make it the top choice for students. With pricing starting at $9.95 per page and various discounts available, 99Papers ensures that every student can afford professional assistance. Trust 99Papers and experience the best customer service for all your academic writing needs.

7. SpeedyPaper: Best Reputation, Honorable Mention

SpeedyPaper has gained a reputation for being one of the best college paper writing services in the market. With an average review score of 4.8 based on thousands of reviews, it is clear that customers are satisfied with the service they receive.

Price: 4.8/5

Quality of Writing: 4.8/5

Customer Support: 4.8/5

Price paid: $75.00

SpeedyPaper took on the challenge of discussing cryptocurrency's role in modern economics. The essay was well-balanced, weighing the pros and cons of digital currency. The technical jargon was kept to a minimum, making it accessible to readers unfamiliar with the topic.

One of the standout features of SpeedyPaper is its emphasis on direct communication between customers and writers. This allows for a more personalized and efficient writing process, as customers can provide specific instructions and clarify any doubts or questions they may have.

In addition to the top-notch quality of their service, SpeedyPaper also offers affordable pricing options that cater to the needs of college students. They understand the financial constraints that students face and strive to provide services at competitive rates without compromising on quality.

Moreover, SpeedyPaper has an impressive discount section where customers can find various deals and offers to further reduce the cost of their orders. With these discounts, students can benefit from the expertise of professional academic writers while staying within their budget.

Overall, SpeedyPaper has established itself as a reputable and professional paper writing service. Its positive reviews, direct communication with writers, affordable prices, and discount section make it an excellent choice for students seeking high-quality essays and academic papers.

Why You Shouldn’t Trust Essay Writing Service Reviews from Reddit and Quora

When it comes to researching essay writing services, it's natural to turn to online platforms like Reddit and Quora for reviews and insights. However, it's essential to approach these sources with caution, as they may not always provide reliable information.

One of the main reasons why Reddit and Quora reviews may be questionable is the prevalence of fake accounts. Some companies create multiple fake accounts to post positive comments about their services, upvote their content, or downvote negative comments. This practice skews the conversation and provides misleading insights.

Additionally, fake accounts may be used to post fake positive reviews, testimonials, or counteract negative opinions about specific companies. This manipulation of information can make it difficult to determine which essay service reviews are genuine and which are not.

Moreover, accounts can be used to ask staged questions, allowing another account to answer with a link back to the company's website. This tactic is meant to generate traffic and create the illusion of credibility.

While Reddit and Quora can be valuable resources for certain types of information, it's important to approach essay writing service reviews on these platforms with skepticism. Consider cross-referencing multiple sources and look for reputable companies with positive reviews from various platforms.

What Qualities Does the Best Paper Writing Service Have?

The qualities of an ideal custom essay writing service are essential to ensuring a positive and productive experience for students. One of the key qualities is the provision of guarantees. Guarantees demonstrate that a company is reliable and willing to take responsibility for their work. Whether it's a money-back guarantee or a guarantee of unlimited revisions, these assurances give students peace of mind.

Transparent pricing is another crucial quality. The availability of upfront and clear pricing ensures that there are no hidden or unexpected costs. This transparency allows students to budget accordingly and make informed decisions about their academic investments.

A reliable online essay writing service should also have a responsive support team. Instant and effective communication is vital for students to clarify their requirements, provide additional instructions, or address any concerns or issues that may arise during the writing process. A responsive support team not only ensures smooth collaboration but also promotes problem-solving and customer satisfaction.

In summary, an ideal college paper writing service should offer guarantees to demonstrate reliability, transparent pricing to avoid unexpected costs, and a responsive support team for easy communication and problem-solving. These qualities are paramount in ensuring a successful and rewarding experience for college students seeking assistance with their academic assignments.

How to Avoid Scammers

When hiring an online essay writer, it is essential to be cautious in order to avoid scammers. Here are the key steps to protect yourself:

Secure Payment Options: Before making any payment, ensure that the essay writing service offers secure payment options such as PayPal or Stripe. This will prevent your financial information from falling into the wrong hands.

Identifying Fake Reviews: Don't solely rely on the reviews posted on the company's website. Scammers often fabricate positive reviews to deceive customers. Instead, check independent platforms such as Trustpilot or Sitejabber to read genuine feedback from past clients.

Verify Company Guarantees: Reputable essay writing services provide explicit guarantees on their website. Look for guarantees on plagiarism-free content, timely delivery, and customer satisfaction. These guarantees demonstrate the company's commitment to providing a quality service.

By following these steps, you can significantly reduce the risk of falling victim to scammers when using college paper help. Remember to prioritize secure payment options, double-check reviews on independent platforms, and verify explicit guarantees provided by the company. Doing so will help ensure a positive experience and protect your academic integrity.

How Fast You Can Expect to Have Your Essay Written for You

When faced with a tight deadline for writing a college essay, turning to online experts can be a lifesaver. These professional writers are experienced in various academic levels and can handle assignments of different complexities.

The speed at which online experts can help write a college essay depends on multiple factors. For shorter essays, they may be able to complete the task within a matter of hours. However, it's important to keep in mind that more complex and lengthy papers may require more time.

To ensure the best results, it is advisable to contact the essay writing website beforehand. By discussing the specific requirements of the assignment and the desired timeframe, the service can provide a more accurate estimate of how quickly the essay can be completed.

Thanks to their expertise and proficiency in a wide range of subjects, online experts can deliver high-quality papers even on tight deadlines. Whether it's a literature review, research paper, or persuasive essay, these writers can produce well-written and well-researched content that meets the requirements of your academic level.

In conclusion, online experts can help write a college essay quickly and efficiently. By considering factors such as academic level, complexity of the assignment, and the specific topic, these professionals can deliver top-notch essays within the desired timeframe.

How Essay Writing Websites Hire Their Experts

When it comes to hiring experts, reputable companies follow a thorough process to ensure the best writers are selected.

Firstly, these companies analyze their clients' needs and requirements to determine the specific expertise required for each assignment. This allows them to find suitable writers who can deliver high-quality papers within the given timeframe.

Once potential candidates are identified, writing tests are conducted to assess their skills and capabilities. These tests are designed to evaluate their proficiency in formatting, grammar, research, and academic writing. Only those who score well on these tests move on to the next stage.

In addition to writing tests, reputable companies often require candidates to complete test orders. These test orders allow the writers to showcase their ability to effectively follow instructions, adhere to style guidelines, and deliver a well-written paper.

To ensure consistent quality, reputable companies also implement systems to monitor writer performance. They may review completed orders regularly and provide feedback to help writers improve. Some companies may even introduce motivational systems, such as bonuses or incentives, to encourage writers to consistently deliver high-quality work.

By following this rigorous process, college paper writing services are able to hire experts who possess the necessary knowledge and skills to meet the academic writing needs of their clients. This ensures that students receive well-researched and professionally written papers that meet their requirements.

FAQs

What are essay writing services?

Essay writing services are online platforms that connect students with professional writers who assist them in completing their academic assignments. Some websites also offer problem solving, editing and proofreading services.

What guidelines do I need to provide for my essay?

When placing an order, it is crucial to provide detailed instructions, including the topic, word count, formatting style, deadline, and any specific requirements or sources to be used. This way, you will save time on revisions in case the first draft won’t match your expectations.

When placing an order, it is crucial to provide detailed instructions, including the topic, word count, formatting style, deadline, and any specific requirements or sources to be used. This way, you will save time on revisions in case the first draft doesn't match your expectations.

Are the essays provided by these services original?

Yes, legitimate essay writing services guarantee originality. Their experienced writers create content from scratch, and the final papers are typically checked for plagiarism using advanced software. ChatGPT or AI content generators are never used, so the papers are Turnitin-safe and free from plagiarism.

How do I choose the right writer for my assignment?

Many essay writing services allow you to choose a writer based on their qualifications, expertise, and previous customer reviews. This ensures that you can select someone who is best suited to meet your specific needs.

Which formatting styles can the writers accommodate?

Professional essay writers are well-versed in various formatting styles, including APA, MLA, Chicago, and Harvard. Simply specify your desired style when placing the order.

Can I add extra details or instructions after placing the order?

Yes, most essay writing services provide a messaging system that allows direct communication between customers and writers. You can use this feature to add any additional details or instructions.

Do essay writing websites offer any free features?

Many reputable services offer free features such as title pages, plagiarism reports, and reference pages. Some may also include bibliographies and formatting according to your specified style.

How are the completed papers delivered to customers?

The completed papers are usually delivered via email or through a secure customer portal on the essay writing service's website. It is important to ensure that the delivery method is safe and confidential.

Can I request an originality report for my essay?

Yes, all essay writing services offer originality reports or plagiarism reports as proof of the originality of the submitted papers. Some websites offer this for free, while others charge somewhere between $5 and $10 for it.

An originality report isn't necessarily required, as all papers are expected to be free from plagiarism by default. Selling an originality report is a way for companies to make extra money.

Can I expect a writer to write my paper urgently?

Yes, many services offer expedited writing options for those facing tight deadlines. Most websites deliver papers in 1, 3, 6, 12 and 24 hours, depending on your order complexity and length. It is always advisable to place your order in advance to allow sufficient time for thorough research and high-quality writing.

What payment methods are accepted by essay writing websites?

The accepted payment methods may vary, but most services accept credit cards, PayPal, and other secure online payment options. It is important to ensure that the payment process is secure and reliable.

Will I be able to get a refund?

Refund policies may vary among service providers. While some companies offer full refunds, some others offer partial ones to cover the writers’ time. It is important to review the refund policy before placing an order to understand the circumstances under which a refund can be requested.

Is my personal information kept confidential when using essay writing services?

Absolutely. Reputable websites have strict privacy policies in place to protect customers' personal information. Your confidentiality and anonymity are ensured, so you don’t have to worry about it.

Do essay writing companies have social media platforms?

Yes, many companies maintain active social media platforms where they share updates, engage with customers, and provide additional information about their services.

In conclusion, essay writing services provide valuable assistance to students seeking help with their academic assignments. By choosing a reputable service, students can ensure the high-quality and originality of their papers while respecting their deadlines and privacy.

