AIPL Redefines Commercial Real Estate Landscape on Golf Course Extn. Road Amid Gurugram's Booming Office Market
Golf Course Extn. Road in Gurugram is transforming into a bustling business hub with sustainable AIPL projects reshaping the skyline. Vice President Mr. Anil Pankaj Singh highlights AIPL's focus on building India for the world.
Gurugram: Situated in the heart of Gurgaon, Golf Course Extn. Road has seen significant changes recently, especially in the development of commercial real estate. This neighbourhood has developed into a thriving business centre that draws both startups and large enterprises. Golf Course Extn Road's construction boom can be ascribed to its advantageous position, which provides quick access to major roads and airports, as well as its proximity to affluent residential neighbourhoods. Mr. Anil Pankaj Singh, Vice President, Corporate Leasing at AIPL, disclosed that new projects are changing the bustling landscape and skyline of Golf Course Extn Road: