Gurugram: Situated in the heart of Gurgaon, Golf Course Extn. Road has seen significant changes recently, especially in the development of commercial real estate. This neighbourhood has developed into a thriving business centre that draws both startups and large enterprises. Golf Course Extn Road's construction boom can be ascribed to its advantageous position, which provides quick access to major roads and airports, as well as its proximity to affluent residential neighbourhoods. Mr. Anil Pankaj Singh, Vice President, Corporate Leasing at AIPL, disclosed that new projects are changing the bustling landscape and skyline of Golf Course Extn Road: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Commenting on how AIPL projects are different from competitors, Mr Singh shared that every AIPL development has sustainable elements (certified by LEED and GRIHA). "We place a strong emphasis on sustainability and wellness features. AIPL is known for creating a dynamic ecosystem that goes beyond the traditional bounds of workspace design combined with cutting-edge amenities, and sustainable infrastructure. We meticulously consider minute details from the perspective of an end-user, focusing on elements such as the sense of arrival, community spaces, vertical transport options, and parking convenience to provide a conducive environment," said Mr Singh.

He said that the popularity of the AIPL projects has helped the firm achieve a milestone of rental value of ₹100 per square foot on Golf Course Extn. Road. Mr Singh stated that AIPL believes in building in India for the world. Mr Singh further added that even in cases where AIPL's buildings are strata-sold, the firm secures leasing rights from investors and front ends the delivery of promised services and lease documentation to occupants bolstering confidence and satisfaction. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Talking about challenges that AIPL faces due to market fluctuations and changing tenant demands, Mr Singh told that the firm as developed a dynamic approach besides keeping its eyes and ears on the ground to navigate through these challenges. "While having specialized professionals onboard helps us remain vigilant and responsive to evolving market dynamics, by closely monitoring both macro and micro-level changes, we proactively anticipate shifts in the market landscape," said Mr Singh.

Detailing AIPL's expansion plan, Mr Anil Pankaj Singh shared that the firm has successfully leased out AIPL Business Club on GCE Road and the work is in full swing for AIPL Signature. "Subsequently, our latest project, AIPL Masterpiece, situated at the pinnacle location of Golf Course Road, is ready for fitouts. Leasing team has already received strong interest for more than 2/3rd of office space available at AIPL Masterpiece.

Also, the construction of a campus-style development known as AIPL Autograph, spanning a potential of 2 million square feet, is going on a full pace. Tower C of the AIPL Autograph is projected to be ready for fit-out by the fourth quarter of 2024, followed by Tower B and Tower A in the first and second quarters of 2025 respectively. This development is strategically positioned to capitalize on the growing interest of Global Capability Centers (GCCs) in India, particularly those seeking to establish a presence in Delhi NCR," said Mr Singh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gurugram has continued to remain the go-to choice for commercial office space in Delhi-NCR. According to industry reports, NCR has emerged as the second most active office market in Q1 2024, with 3.1 million square feet of office space. This surge can be attributed to significant urbanization trends, drawing offices to this region to accommodate the expanding employee base.

