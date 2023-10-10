Anardana: A Modern Indian Culinary Oasis Opens Its Doors at DLF Avenue Saket

Anardana, a renowned name in modern Indian cuisine, proudly unveils its flagship restaurant at DLF Avenue Saket, Delhi. This strategic location marks a new phase in Anardana's journey, bringing its exceptional dining experience closer to Delhi's residents after successful establishments in Gurugram, RK Puram, Chandigarh, and Karkardooma. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

More than just a restaurant, Anardana embodies a dream rooted in a passion for elevating dining experiences. It aims to be the preferred choice for friends, families, and tourists, striving for the highest rating in the Indian food industry with a focus on customer satisfaction.

Anardana's menu is a testament to innovation and excellence, reimagining traditional Indian cuisine in a contemporary light. From Palak & Kale Chaat ver 2.0 to Butter Chicken Fondue and Ricotta Dahi Ke Kebab, each dish offers a delightful culinary experience. The fusion of South Indian and Italian influences in dishes like Chettinad Chicken Pizza adds to the unique charm of Anardana. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The restaurants interior design seamlessly blends modern Indian aesthetics with a touch of classic sophistication, creating a warm and inviting dining atmosphere. One standout feature is “Aikyam", an art installation crafted from wooden handicrafts and natural brass, enhancing the ambiance and making Anardana a must-visit destination.

Dr. Shruti Malik, the pioneering founder of Anardana, champions a culture of unwavering commitment to excellence and continuous innovation within her team. Her visionary leadership propels the company forward, setting high standards and fostering a spirit of creativity and is an inspiration to the entire team.

Heading the culinary team at Anardana is "The Artist", Chef Gaurav Raghuvanshi, the creative genius behind our distinctive and tantalising dishes. In his role as the culinary head, he serves as the visionary who brings innovation to the forefront with his unconventional concepts in molecular gastronomy and food presentation. Chef Gaurav's exceptional attention to detail and his artistic flair have propelled Anardana to stand out prominently in the fiercely competitive culinary realm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chef Gaurav Raghuvanshi

Working alongside with Chef Gaurav is Chef Amitabh, the corporate chef. Chef Amitabh plays a pivotal role in ensuring the smooth operation of our back-of-the-house team, while strictly adhering to SOPs.

Chef Amitabh

With extensive experience, he meticulously oversees each dish, ensuring top-notch taste and presentation, elevating the entire kitchen team into culinary experts, fostering a cohesive, high- performance environment.

At Anardana, the driving force behind our culinary excellence. Mr. Ankur Shukla, the Chief Operating Officer, who plays a pivotal role in the success story. His visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to operational excellence have been instrumental in shaping Anardana’s culinary identity. In the fast-paced restaurant industry, Ankur ensures efficiency and maintains a positive culture of excellence within the team. As the COO, he is at the forefront of delivering exceptional dining experiences at Anardana. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

COO Ankur Shukla

An integral part of our success Mr. Arvind Rawat, CFO. He meticulously creates detailed budgets and strategic plans for daily, weekly, monthly, and yearly operations. Arvind's financial expertise ensures precise planning and execution within budget constraints. His dedication is the backbone of the organisation, ensuring financial stability and transparency. Arvind's timely support spans across departments, fostering an efficient working environment. As a CFO, he embodies financial excellence, reinforcing our commitment to delivering exceptional value to our customers and stakeholders.

Anardana at DLF Avenue Saket promises to be a haven for modern Indian cuisine enthusiasts, where every dish tells a story, and every visit guarantees an unforgettable experience. Join us in celebrating this exciting new chapter in the world of culinary excellence. We can't wait to welcome you!

