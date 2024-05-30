Battrixx and EVE Power will co-operate for Battery Energy Storage System (BESS)

Mumbai, May 30th, 2024: Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd. (BSE - 524109, NSE - KABRAEXTRU, ISIN: INE900B01029) and Eve Power Co. Ltd. (EVE) agreed to co-operate to deliver advanced Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) solutions in India.

The companies will combine their respective strengths, where EVE will supply battery cells and DC side ESS products to Kabra, and Kabra will assemble and integrate these products at its manufacturing facility in India. This collaboration aims to harness the world's best technology with the advantage of local production, creating a competitive edge in the market.

Currently, Kabra Extrusiontechnik Limited, under the BATTRIXX brand, is a leading manufacturer of Lithium-Ion batteries for the E-Mobility market in India, with a production capacity of 2GWh.

“The Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) market in India is witnessing significant growth driven by several factors such as increasing renewable energy integration, grid stability concerns, and the rising demand for reliable power supply. The demand for BESS market is set to soar and will be a major disruptor in India’s power sector in the coming years.," said Ekta Kabra, Managing Director of Kabra Extrusiontechnik Limited. According to the Central Electricity Authority’s (CEA) latest optimal generation mix report, the BESS market in India is projected to exceed 208 GWh by 2030.

Ekta further emphasized, “Renewable energy growth is pivotal to the expansion of the BESS market in India. We are thrilled to work with EVE to deepen our cooperation in the green energy sector and for the development of Battery Energy Storage System (BESS). This cooperation shows our dedication to transforming the energy industry and fostering a greener future."

About Kabra Extrusiontechnik Ltd. (KET):

Kabra Extrusiontechnik Ltd. (KET) is India’s premier manufacturer & exporter of plastic extrusion machineries. KET is a part of renowned Kolsite Group having over 6 decades of experience, more than 15,000 installations and presence around 100+ countries in Americas, Middle East, Asia and Africa. KET enjoys leadership position in the extrusion market.

About Battrixx:

Battrixx is the future technologies division of KET. It is dedicated to developing and producing green energy systems and solutions that will power the growth of India’s transition into green energy storage and electric transportation. It is one of the largest chemistry agnostic battery pack manufacturers with a culture of continuous innovation through strong R&D capabilities. The brand stands tall with state of the art facilities for design, development and production in Chakan, Pune. The noble objectives are epitomized by the brand’s flagship product advanced lithium-ion battery packs and modules for e-vehicles.

About EVE Power Co. Ltd. (EVE):

EVE Power, established in China, with core technologies of cell development and system integration, providing products and solutions from cells, modules, BMS and systems, which are widely used in new energy vehicles, energy storage, new energy construction machineries and electric ships markets.

For more information, please visit: https://www.kolsite.com and https://www.battrixx.com

