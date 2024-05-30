Battrixx and EVE Power will co-operate for Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) solutions in India
Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd. and Eve Power Co. Ltd. collaborate to deliver advanced Battery Energy Storage System solutions in India, combining strengths for local production and market competitiveness.
Mumbai, May 30th, 2024: Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd. (BSE - 524109, NSE - KABRAEXTRU, ISIN: INE900B01029) and Eve Power Co. Ltd. (EVE) agreed to co-operate to deliver advanced Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) solutions in India.