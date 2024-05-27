Birla Estates redefines luxury with Silas at Birla Niyaara, surpassing INR 2500 Cr in sales, setting a new standard
Birla Estates' Silas at Birla Niyaara achieves remarkable INR 2500 Cr sales, pushing total sales to over INR 5400 Cr. The project offers luxurious residences in Mumbai with premium amenities and a focus on sustainability.
MUMBAI, 22nd May, 2024: Birla Estates Pvt. Ltd. a 100% wholly owned subsidiary of Century Textiles and Industries Limited and the real estate venture of the Aditya Birla Group, announces record sales of its signature tower Silas at Birla Niyaara clocking an extraordinary INR 2500 Cr at launch. This has propelled Birla Niyaara’ s cumulative sales thus far to over INR 5400 Cr.