Cambridge Education Lab organise Finland education programme for owners of Indian schools
24 school leaders got to experience innovation & use of technology in Finnish education model
The Cambridge Education Lab, a UK based education service company founded by Suyash Bhatt, an Indian origin Cambridge University alumnus, collaborated with NISA (National Independent School Alliance) to organize a Finland Education Exploration Programme to Helsinki and Turku for 24 Indian school owners to provide them a comprehensive understanding the innovative Finnish education model.