Challenges Faced By Beneficiaries Of NHA'S Health Insurance Scheme: Insights And Solutions
India's NHA endeavors to offer health coverage via Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY, yet faces access challenges. Solutions include awareness, enrollment ease, hospital access, quality care assurance, financial support, and administrative efficiency.
The National Health Authority (NHA) of India, through initiatives like the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), aims to provide comprehensive health coverage to millions of underprivileged families. While the scheme is a significant step towards universal health coverage, beneficiary NHA often face challenges that can hinder their access to the intended benefits. This article explores the common obstacles faced by beneficiaries of NHA’s health insurance scheme and offers insights and potential solutions to address these issues.