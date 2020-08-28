Demand for workcation packages pick up as WFH-induced stress continues

Zostel, budget hospitality chain, has been offering value-driven long-stay workcation that can span over 15, 21 and 30 days at its various operational properties since 13 July. The 15-day dormitory package starts at ₹4,000 and the 30-day dorm package starts at ₹7,000, while the 15-day private-room package starts at ₹10,000 and the 30-day private package starts for ₹18,000. To maintain social-distancing norms, a six-bed dormitory now accommodates only three people while small-sized dorms have been converted into private rooms where a small group of friends travelling together can stay.