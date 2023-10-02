Dominica Housing Revolution: island's commitment to future-proof living
Dominica constructs and hands over 1,500 climate-resilient houses in its mission to become the world's first climate-resilient nation.
Dominica, often referred to as the "Nature Isle" of the Caribbean, is steadily progressing towards its vision to be the world's first climate-resilient nation. In a commendable step forward, Dominica has constructed and handed over about 1,500 climate-resilient houses to families in its target to build 5,000 hurricane proof homes.