Dominica Housing Revolution: island's commitment to future-proof living

Dominica constructs and hands over 1,500 climate-resilient houses in its mission to become the world's first climate-resilient nation.

Dominica, often referred to as the "Nature Isle" of the Caribbean, is steadily progressing towards its vision to be the world's first climate-resilient nation. In a commendable step forward, Dominica has constructed and handed over about 1,500 climate-resilient houses to families in its target to build 5,000 hurricane proof homes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The housing revolution underscores the nation's determination to address the vulnerabilities faced due to climate change which caused major infrastructural damages to the nation.

The Small Island Developing State of Dominica is often hit by natural disasters, causing massive devastation to infrastructure and livelihoods. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dominica, with its lush landscapes and captivating beauty, has historically been susceptible to the wrath of natural disasters.

In August 2015, the island was tragically hit by Tropical Storm Erika. This storm brought with it severe flooding and landslides leading to massive damage to its infrastructure.

On September 18th, 2017, the island faced yet another calamity in the form of Hurricane Maria. This Category 5 hurricane, one of the most formidable to ever course through the Atlantic, unleashed its fury on Dominica. By the time Hurricane Maria had passed, the damage done was equivalent to an astounding 226% of the island’s GDP. Roofs from 90% of the structures were obliterated, 80% of the population was impacted, 31 lives were tragically lost, and 37 individuals were never to be seen again. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On a Mission to Achieve Resilience Dominica has since been on a mission, fervently focusing on rebuilding with even greater resilience. It is striving to become the world’s first climate-resilient nation by building an infrastructure capable of withstanding any category-five natural disaster.

Funded by the citizenship by investment programme, the new homes, are designed with an emphasis on resilience.

The houses feature walls made of reinforced concrete, roofs equipped with hurricane straps and ties to prevent wind uplift, and are strategically placed on elevated platforms to mitigate flood risks. Additionally, windows are fitted with impact-resistant glass, and the construction materials used have been sourced for their durability and ability to withstand the harsh Caribbean climate. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In his budget speech, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said, “The Dominica Housing Revolution is more than just a housing programme. It is a social and economic development program. It is about building communities and creating a brighter future for all Dominicans."

Housing Revolution in Dominica In a significant stride towards achieving its housing vision, several housing developments across Dominica have been successfully completed. Communities including Bellevue Chopin, Cotton Hill, East Coast, Georgetown, Grand Bay, Jimmit, Stockfarm, Roseau Upper River Bank and the Joe Burton housing unit have been completed.

Many families have already received the keys to their new, climate-resilient homes, marking a new chapter in their lives. These homes given to the affected families without any costs or fees. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, construction in areas such as Scotts Head, Eggleston, Grand Bay Ville, Paix Bouche, Canefield, Vieille Case, Pointe Michel, Woodford Hill, and Penville is ongoing. These projects are in advanced stages and are slated for completion in the near future, further solidifying Dominica's commitment to providing safe and durable housing for all its residents.

Finance Minister, Irwing McIntyre in budget address 2023 stated that currently 344 homes are under construction, this includes 256 housing units in eleven communities and 88 houses in other communities.

“We will construct another 327 houses this Fiscal Year, including the relocation and resettlement of some residents of Good Hope, San Sauveur, Petite Soufriere, and Campbell; Under the Future Housing Development Programme, 50 homes will be constructed in Warner and Cotton Hill, to help more young professionals, the youth, and employees in the public and private sector to realize their dreams of owning a home," said Finance Minister. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Building Back Better Despite the destruction caused by Tropical Storm Erika (2015) and Hurricane Maria (2017), Dominica continues to “Build Back Better".

The government is making investments to strengthen the infrastructure that not only includes homes but also consists of climate-resilient hurricane shelters, health centres and hospitals, and schools spread across the Island.

