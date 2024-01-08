Dr. N. Krishna Reddy appointed CEO and Dr Sten Vermund inducted to the Board of Directors of ACCESS Health International
ACCESS Health International, a leading organization in health systems research and innovations, announces leadership transitions with Dr. N. Krishna Reddy appointed as CEO and Dr. Sten Vermund joining the Board of Directors.
ACCESS Health International, a globally recognized health systems think tank and advisory group, today announced two important leadership transitions. Dr. N. Krishna Reddy, who has been leading the operations across Asia, Middle East, and North Africa as President, has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer. Concurrently, the organization welcomes to its Board of Directors, Dr. Sten Vermund, Yale University Anna M.R. Lauder Professor of Public Health and a preeminent figure in pediatric medicine and infectious disease epidemiology.