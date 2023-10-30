Sports and physical education play a vital role at all levels of society. In this expeditious life, we forget our social responsibilities as corporates and businesses. Ofis Square in mere one year has reshaped the work culture, improved work-life balance, and reduce operating expenses for some of India's most renowned businesses. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ofis Square has facilitated connections and growth in the entrepreneurial world and has also worked for the society as well. For youth empowerment, the latest CSR initiative, the Under-14 cricket league, is dedicated to nurturing the untapped potential of young talents and aspiring cricketers who will surely mark their presence in cricket world in future.

This Ofis Square Cricket League will last for 40 days. It was inaugurated by the Founder Saroj Mittal who encouraged the young talents to give their best and enjoy the game. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mrs. Saroj Mitttal (R) felicitating Amar Singh Rathore (L)

Mrs. Saroj's philosophy is to give back the society by working tirelessly for uplifting and nurturing the youth. Her sole idea conducting these CSR activities, is to help and do the needful for the people. She has been a philanthropist and a motivator all her life and has brought many women forward by encouraging them in various fields, who are now earning their livelihoods on their own and have become the bread earners for their families. Her values and principles of life has motivated many people around her.

In Ofis Square Cricket League Tournament, there are 10 teams who will fight in the to reach the finale. Total 23 matches will be played along with 2 semis and 1 final match. The specific awards are kept for Man of the match, Fielder of the match and Player of the match in each match. This cricket league will continue in future too in order to bring young talents on board and the finale of the Ofis Square Cricket League under 14 will be held in December.

“We at Ofis Square will keep paying back our society to make India shine brighter. This is just a small initiative by us. Looking forward to many more such CSR activities for the people in future too," said Mrs. Saroj Mittal. Presently the tournament is being conducted in Ghaziabad and in future this CSR activity will come to different cities to give a good exposure to young cricketers. We are putting all efforts in the field of cricket to make Uttar Pradesh shine brighter as a state of cricket stars and passionate cricketers from all over India too. Talent needs justification and a proper easy channel to boom. Ofis Square is taking this opportunity to help the budding cricketers get ample training and reach their desired and deserved places in future. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!