Active Stocks
Thu Mar 07 2024 15:59:28
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 157.25 3.90%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,203.50 0.81%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 413.35 1.39%
  1. Mahindra & Mahindra share price
  2. 1,896.25 -3.68%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,446.35 0.31%
Business News/ Brand Stories / Empowering Fast Fashion: MarcoWagon's Global Impact in Women's Wear Sourcing
BackBack

Empowering Fast Fashion: MarcoWagon's Global Impact in Women's Wear Sourcing

HT Brand Studio

MarcoWagon redefines women's fast fashion sourcing globally, offering trend-forward styles with agility. With offices in major fashion hubs, the company selects pieces every two weeks to align with current trends, similar to Zara's approach.

Neha Shah, Director of MarcoWagonPremium
Neha Shah, Director of MarcoWagon

Ahmedabad: MarcoWagon continues to redefine the dynamics of women's fast fashion sourcing at a global scale. The company's ability to adapt, innovate, and deliver the latest fashion garments at high-speed positions MarcoWagon as a formidable force, shaping the future for many Indian brands and private labels by offering the most trend forward styles with the same agility as the top global brands.

MarcoWagon Clothing
View Full Image
MarcoWagon Clothing

With sourcing and liaison offices based in major fashion hubs like the UK, Italy, Turkey and China, MarcoWagon boasts of a dedicated team which follows a meticulous curation process, every two weeks, the team carefully selects themes and mood boards, ensuring each piece aligns seamlessly with ongoing trends. The rapid sourcing approach, akin to Zara’s agility, swiftly brings the latest international fashion trends to India. This consistent pursuit of sourcing new and exciting items twice a month underscores the brands dedication to delivering a constantly engaging and dynamic experience for its customers.

Breathable fabric, perfect for summer.
View Full Image
Breathable fabric, perfect for summer.

The company’s distinctive strengths lie in its Minimum Order Quantity (MOQ), which can be as low as 50 units. This remarkable flexibility empowers brands to experiment with designs and cater to niche markets, fostering creativity and innovation in the competitive fashion landscape.

By leveraging its deep-rooted understanding of global trends and consumer preferences, MarcoWagon strategically entered the realm of women’s fast fashion to bridge a significant gap in India’s market. With successful private label lines for Nykaa Fashion, Reliance Trends, and now SAM on Ajio which marked a pivotal moment for MarcoWagon, solidifying its position as the sole supplier of this distinctive private label. The collaboration with Reliance Retail demonstrates Marco Wagon's dedication to staying at the forefront of fashion trends and making a substantial contribution to the growth of the women's fast fashion businesses.

MarcoWagon Fashion
View Full Image
MarcoWagon Fashion

MarcoWagon stands as the driving force behind the evolution of women’s Fast Fashion Western wear in the country.

“With our global sourcing capabilities, we believe Indian brands and Private labels can have the best global assortment and agility as international brands. At MarcoWagon, we have successfully cracked and made significant strides for the fast fashion business and are dedicated to driving innovation and setting new standards in the fast-paced world of women's fashion." says Neha Shah - Director, Brand & Merchandising, Marco Wagon.

Website Links

MarcoWagon: https://marcowagon.com/

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 07 Mar 2024, 05:04 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App