Empowering Fast Fashion: MarcoWagon's Global Impact in Women's Wear Sourcing

MarcoWagon redefines women's fast fashion sourcing globally, offering trend-forward styles with agility. With offices in major fashion hubs, the company selects pieces every two weeks to align with current trends, similar to Zara's approach.

With sourcing and liaison offices based in major fashion hubs like the UK, Italy, Turkey and China, MarcoWagon boasts of a dedicated team which follows a meticulous curation process, every two weeks, the team carefully selects themes and mood boards, ensuring each piece aligns seamlessly with ongoing trends. The rapid sourcing approach, akin to Zara’s agility, swiftly brings the latest international fashion trends to India. This consistent pursuit of sourcing new and exciting items twice a month underscores the brands dedication to delivering a constantly engaging and dynamic experience for its customers.

The company’s distinctive strengths lie in its Minimum Order Quantity (MOQ), which can be as low as 50 units. This remarkable flexibility empowers brands to experiment with designs and cater to niche markets, fostering creativity and innovation in the competitive fashion landscape. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

By leveraging its deep-rooted understanding of global trends and consumer preferences, MarcoWagon strategically entered the realm of women’s fast fashion to bridge a significant gap in India’s market. With successful private label lines for Nykaa Fashion, Reliance Trends, and now SAM on Ajio which marked a pivotal moment for MarcoWagon, solidifying its position as the sole supplier of this distinctive private label. The collaboration with Reliance Retail demonstrates Marco Wagon's dedication to staying at the forefront of fashion trends and making a substantial contribution to the growth of the women's fast fashion businesses.

MarcoWagon stands as the driving force behind the evolution of women’s Fast Fashion Western wear in the country.

“With our global sourcing capabilities, we believe Indian brands and Private labels can have the best global assortment and agility as international brands. At MarcoWagon, we have successfully cracked and made significant strides for the fast fashion business and are dedicated to driving innovation and setting new standards in the fast-paced world of women's fashion." says Neha Shah - Director, Brand & Merchandising, Marco Wagon. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

