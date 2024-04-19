Exploring Hyundai Exter and Tata Altroz: Your Guide to Exciting Drive
India's automotive sector witnesses the rise of micro-SUVs with Hyundai's Exter, targeting budget-conscious consumers. Tata Altroz competes in a similar price range, offering a stylish alternative for customers with budgets between seven to twelve lakhs.
India's automotive sector has recently seen a surge in micro-SUVs, with Hyundai's latest offering, the Exter, debuting. Positioned as an entry-level model, it has impressed potential buyers with its innovative design and cutting-edge features. Hyundai has priced the Exter competitively, garnering significant popularity in the SUV segment and targeting budget-conscious consumers.