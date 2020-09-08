Festive season may see advertising spends touch 25, 000 cr

Vivek Srivatsa, head, marketing, passenger vehicle business unit, Tata Motors, said that the company has launched its festival campaign. “This year’s festive season is going to be an important time for all the businesses and especially the auto industry as customers will be looking to make big-ticket purchases post the lockdown. Despite the slowdown caused by the pandemic, this year’s festive season has already begun on a positive note for Tata Motors. Our market share has already doubled after the first quarter of this financial year to 9.5%, as compared to the number at the end of the last fiscal year," said Srivatsa.