Flipkart Launches Inverter Batteries in Partnership with Livguard

Flipkart in partnership with Livguard Energy has entered into the inverter batteries business. Livguard inverter batteries are available on the marketplace platform and deliverable to over 19000 pin codes.

Through its marketplace platform, the inverter batteries can be ordered across more than 19000 pin codes.

Notably, the e-commerce giant has ventured into a multi-year alliance with Livguard Energy with a vision of contributing to 20% of overall inverters and inverter batteries business in India by 2030.

Talking about how this partnership will promote growth, Nikhil Sharma, Director Small Home Appliances, Flipkart, stated: “Our strategic alliance with Livguard Energy will enable us to accelerate our growth, drive product innovation to cater to the digital consumer and democratize the inverter batteries category. We are excited by Livguard’s unique strengths and experience in this industry, all of which will be critical in our next phase of growth." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Further, Gurpreet Bhatia, Managing Director & CEO, Livguard Energy Technologies Pvt. Ltd., shared his views on the alliance: "Flipkart's growth in India has been powered by its digital-first strategy and commitment to deliver value to the consumer. As the company continues to scale and grow its e-commerce platform, we will work together to drive product innovations and help Flipkart drive breakthrough businesses in the future."

Notably, Livguard tubular inverter batteries come with the carbon nanotube technology that ensures high power, faster charging and better charge efficiency. They are built with a futuristic design that complements modern-day homes. Requiring low maintenance, these inverter batteries are made of premium, durable and leak-proof PPCP plastic for superior heat sealing, ensuring complete safety. Additionally, they feature a 3D grid and non-woven gauntlet for extended battery life.

You can buy and check out the catalogue here: https://www.flipkart.com/j9e/~cs-a36tejyj8v/pr?sid=j9e&collection-tab-name=Inverter+Batteries&pageCriteria=default&cmpid=social_org_external_campaign_LM_Inverter_Batteries {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Besides, Flipkart plans to enhance the current customer purchase journey and post-purchase experience by improving product installation, uninstallation and product exchange services. Also, it will focus on no-cost EMIs and bank and Super Coin offers to drive affordability.

For the unversed, Livguard aims to redefine energy storage solutions through its automotive batteries, inverters, and residential solar solutions. Its mission is to be a strong player in the energy storage solution space in India and develop an ecosystem of delighted customers, committed partners, and exceptional product quality and service.

Operational for 9 years, Livguard is considered the fastest-growing energy storage solutions brand in the country. Dedicated to delivering limitless energy to homes and businesses, the company not only supports innovative technologies but also the world's shift to a cleaner future. Moreover, it wants to create a world where energy is accessible, efficient, and sustainable. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio.

