From acquisition to retention: Leveraging technology for better CX

Factors such as price and product quality are no longer the only determining metrics; human interactions, ease of use, personalization, data confidentiality and enterprise culture are all gaining importance in the eyes of the customer.
Customer experience has always been a critical factor in determining a brand’s success. However, with changing technologies and accessibility to new-age tools, the ability to deliver a good experience has increased manifold. Customer expectations have changed, and businesses need to go beyond just satisfactory.
According to a study by PWC, 73% of all customers point to CX as being pivotal for their purchasing decisions. Factors such as price and product quality are no longer the only determining metrics; human interactions, ease of use, personalization, data confidentiality and enterprise culture are all gaining importance in the eyes of the customer. Experience plays a crucial role at every touchpoint of brand interaction. And right technological intervention can be a game-changer for several businesses.
Mint, in association with Oracle, conducted a series of webinar sessions to focus on changing trends in CX.
Challenges in crafting a 360 degree Customer Experience Strategy
Throughout a customer’s lifetime with a brand, there are several interaction points, a combination of which defines the customer experience. The question is, how do you improve this interaction experience across all points?
“The challenges are threefold. First, typically the legacy organizations have legacy systems and those systems are not as efficient as one would want them to be. The second important point is that the entire organization has to rally around the inertia of change and making sure that they are hand
holding the customer at every stage in their lifecycle. The third one is to consistently deliver better experience across the channels. The customer wants a seamless experience across all the channels.", says Monish Vohra, Executive Vice President and Head Customer Service, SBI.
Data as a fundamental unit of change
We live in an age that is ruled by data. However, the data we collect is still untapped as it is scattered across silos. If channelized well, this data can be utilized to create magnificent, personalized and relevant customer experiences.
According to studies by Oracle, even though companies and brands have the data they need, the data is not being utilized to deliver experiences that their customers require. With the launch of Unity, Oracle’s enterprise customer data platform, the company is hoping to help brands enhance customer experience through data-led strategies that emerge from a unified view. Unity consolidates multiple data sources to provide the necessary insights and actions required to understand and serve the customer better.
Understanding the need for marketing automation
“A marketing unit without marketing automation is like going scuba diving without an oxygen tank. You can float, you can swim, but you can’t go deeper and can’t stay there for long," says Aashish Muttreja, Director – Solution Engineering, Oracle CX.
Businesses excelling in marketing automation report an overwhelming increase of more than 450% in qualified leads. But how does this happen? Marketing automation helps equip a business with the right tools—tools that give them greater insight into the entire sales funnel, tools that allow them to more effectively determine when leads are ready to buy. In the current marketing environment, these abilities are becoming an absolute necessity.
“What is expected from a marketer is to manage non-linear customer journeys and provide a custom, yet consistent customer experience. To this end, marketing automation helps bridge the gap between what the customer expects and what the marketer expects.", says Ashish.
Not a ‘one size fits all’
While marketing automation offers clear advantages, it is imperative for the management to understand what these advantages are and more importantly, what are the limitations of marketing automation. If there are issues and inefficiencies in the company’s processes, marketing automation cannot solve them overnight. However, it sure can put the firm in a better position to tackle these inefficiencies in a faster and smarter fashion.
“Marketers have to fight for every dollar. When business is down and you want to put money into automation which may not show direct results, it is a very hard sell. How we solve this is through top management alignment and understanding of what marketing automation can and cannot do." , says Sriram Padmanabhan, VP - Marketing, Nissan
Every business is different and automation has to be implemented in a way that addresses the specific problems of a particular business. A cookie-cutter automation approach might dampen its effects and may not be the right solution for an organization looking to scale rapidly.
How to ensure successful implementation
“Technology implementation is about creating a culture. It’s about explaining internally how you can fully optimize a tool and creating motivation to start using these tools across departments. Bottom line advantage for any organization will only happen when there is leadership involvement in the system.", says Amit Sawant, VP Marketing - Corporate Communications and Fintech Strategy, Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd. Marketing automation is not just the function of one department, but a larger strategy that must be embraced across all facets of the organization. The push for CX technologies must start at the top with leaders believing in the system and propagating its benefits down the hierarchy.
Key tips for successful implementation
- Don't digitize and automate a broken process. Look at your process first and fix it from the customer's point of view.
- Listen to your customer to identify their pain points. Once you know which pain points to solve on priority, your implementation will be much more effective.
- Empower your customers with DIY processes which save time and effort.
-Implement from a place of empathy. Understand customer behaviour by standing in their position and then working through different use cases.
A customer’s purchasing choices are influenced by several factors that are seemingly unrelated to the product itself. These factors can be psychological, cognitive, emotional, cultural, or social. By knowing which factors influence a purchase decision the most, a firm can empower its teams to deliver better customer experiences. And by automating pivotal marketing functions, the firm accelerates operational efficiency. This in turn serves as a competitive edge, leading to higher brand value, improved retention rates and unparalleled loyalty, ultimately translating to consistent growth.
