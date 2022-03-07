From acquisition to retention: Leveraging technology for better CX

“Technology implementation is about creating a culture. It’s about explaining internally how you can fully optimize a tool and creating motivation to start using these tools across departments. Bottom line advantage for any organization will only happen when there is leadership involvement in the system.", says Amit Sawant, VP Marketing - Corporate Communications and Fintech Strategy, Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd. Marketing automation is not just the function of one department, but a larger strategy that must be embraced across all facets of the organization. The push for CX technologies must start at the top with leaders believing in the system and propagating its benefits down the hierarchy.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}