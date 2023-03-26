From home to office: Airtel 5G Plus enables work on the go with WiFi like speeds3 min read . Updated: 26 Mar 2023, 12:39 PM IST
Airtel 5G Plus' seamless connectivity ensures that the remote workforce stays connected to their work and colleagues virtually from anywhere - making it possible to turn any space into a virtual corner office.
Hybrid work is here to stay for India Inc. According to a report by research firm Gartner, India will produce one of the largest numbers of remote workers in the world, with a vast majority of employees preferring to work from anywhere for at least some days of the week.
