Globally Local DevOps upskilling startup; JoinDevOps officially launches
Bengaluru, 3rd April, 2024: JoinDevOps, a Bengaluru-based bootstrapped startup specializing in DevOps and Cloud Engineering education, was founded in November 2023. Within just six months of operation, it has impressively generated revenue of $215,000 USD. As the preeminent provider of DevOps and Cloud Engineering education, JoinDevOps is dedicated to upskilling students, offering courses in Telugu to cater to the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana markets, as well as in English for the national market..