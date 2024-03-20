Gruhas Gusto kicks off its maiden Cohort accelerator program with the selection of 7 exciting start-ups.
Gruhas Gusto accelerator program in India unveils seven startups focused on reshaping the food and food tech industry. The initiative provides investments, guidance, and networking opportunities to drive innovation and sustainability in the sector.
- 7 dynamic startups (out of 200+) were selected after a screening process spanning months.
- Founded by Gruhas, Jubilant Bhartia Family Office, DLF Family Office, and Anthill Ventures- the startups are set to embark on a 6 Month journey of growth, innovation, and strategy backed by the best in the ecosystem.
- 28 incredible partners support this first edition of Gruhas Gusto
March, India, 2024: Gruhas, Jubilant Bhartia Family Office, DLF Family Office, and Anthill Ventures are thrilled to announce the unveiling of the first cohort of Gruhas Gusto – a unique food and food tech accelerator program. This Cohort features seven remarkable startups poised to reshape the landscape of the food and food tech industry. This dynamic initiative will empower these startups with strategic investments, expert guidance, and unparalleled market access opportunities, fostering innovation and sustainability throughout the sector. The program officially launches in Gurgaon's Quorum on 18 March 2024 with an event that will circulate on introductions, keynote addresses, and extensive networking.