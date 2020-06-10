It’s undeniable our collective consciousness around sustainability is growing and zero waste or low impact travel is on the rise. From dining out and packing, to activities and accommodation, sustainability and conscious capitalism is finally in vogue. The pandemic has helped us realise the importance of adopting sustainability as a way of life.

To help meet this need, a new wave of low-impact stays are emerging onto the scene in Australia. Built in harmony with the natural environment, these eco-resorts are not only reducing their impact on land on which they are built, but are also making holidays more sustainable for the future.

In post-Covid times, if you are seeking a re energising holiday that is also kind to the environment, then you’ll love this selection of eco-retreats hidden in Australia’s wilderness. From off-grid glamping and eco-resorts, to energy-efficient treehouses and lodges, there’s something for everyone.

Read on to discover some Australia’s hidden treasures:

Sanctuary by Sirromet, Queensland:

Sanctuary by Sirromet at Sirromet Wines Estate, offers Queensland’s first winery glamping experience. Only a thirty minutes’ drive from Brisbane or the Gold Coast, it is nestled around the paperbark trees and giant native gums.

With a strong commitment to sustainability, Sirromet’s eco-tents run completely off solar power and recycled water and are thoughtfully fitted with biodegradable toiletries. Guests can reside in any of the 55 safari-style glamping tents on the 20-acre property amongst the natural flora and wildlife.

Lady Elliot Island’s Eco Resort, Queensland:

Lady Elliot Island’s Eco Resort is an easy-to-reach paradise on the Southern tip of the Great Barrier Reef, offering a truly immersive eco-tourism experience. Situated within a highly protected ‘Green Zone’ and home to over 1,200 species of marine wildlife, new glamping style eco-tents have been introduced as part of the Island’s rejuvenation project.

The resort also provides enough power for the entire island through a state-of-the-art hybrid solar power station with gel batteries and hundreds of solar panels. With no television or telephones, guests are encouraged to get involved with the educational activities and connect with the stunning surroundings instead.





Elysian Retreat, Whitsundays, Queensland

The most secluded island retreat in the Whitsundays and the first solar powered resort on the Great Barrier Reef, Elysian promises guests a blissful escape from the crowds.

Restored in December 2018, this new sustainable luxury eco resort offers a luxurious all-inclusive retreat catering to its maximum of 20 guests and a small team of dedicated staff, including a private chef.

Boasting a locally sourced island menu, personalised organic spa treatments, and aquatic adventures that cater to everyone’s interests, Elysian is the perfect place to slow down and immerse your senses in nature.





Picnic Island, Tasmania:

This little sandstone island, positioned only 800 metres (0.4 miles) offshore from Coles Bay in Tasmania, is the only place in the world where you can sleep with a penguin colony on an island. Picnic Island is a safe haven away from predators for the penguins and watching as the small creatures return to their burrows at dusk is one of the great attractions of staying here overnight.

The architecturally designed accommodation, which runs off solar power and uses rainwater tanks, has four eco cabins and features a communal dining area and lounge room.

Picnic Island can only be accessed by boat or Aqua Taxi with Freycinet Adventures. Transport to the island from Coles Bay is included in your booking cost. Coles Bay is a 2.5 hour drive north of Hobart.





Ikara Safari Camp, South Australia

For a taste of true luxury, head to Ikara Safari Camp, hidden in the heart of South Australia’s Flinders Rangers National Park. The camp features 15 high-quality eco-tents on Wilpena Pound Resort, powered by Australia’s largest off-grid solar electricity system, with water, energy and climate change initiatives at the forefront of the business.

Part-owned by the traditional and indigenous owners of the land, Ikara Safari Camp aims to ensure that the incredible rock formations and picturesque mountain gorges of Wilpena Pound can also be enjoyed by all. With prime access to nature-bound experiences like bushwalking and stargazing and educational indigenous tours, Ikara Safari Camp is the perfect stay for travellers looking to connect with both land and culture.





To plan your post-covid holiday to Australia, click here.

