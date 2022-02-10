We can’t imagine our lives without smartphones today — everything that we do from ordering food to booking tickets, to even paying bills happens within a few clicks. This has also been made possible, thanks to the contribution of digital payments that have made life much simpler. India’s leading digital payments and financial services company, Paytm, has been a first mover, and disrupted this space with its path-breaking innovations. It has recorded one milestone after the other and went on to make its stock market debut in November 2021.

What is Paytm’s revenue-generation model?

The answer lies in additional disclosures shared by the company in its Q3 FY22 results. Paytm is focused on driving consumers and merchants to its platform by offering them a variety of payment use cases and then cross-selling them higher-margin financial services products. It is due to this very strategy that the company saw its revenue soar by 89% to ₹1,456 crore.

Paytm offers a bouquet of products to its consumers and merchants — right from payment services, financial services (particularly lending), and other merchant services. Moreover, the company also offers its user base the service to make utility payments and money transfers, while empowering them to pay via Paytm Payment Instruments (PPI) like Paytm Wallet, Paytm UPI, Paytm Payments Bank Netbanking, Paytm FASTag, and Paytm Postpaid - Buy Now, Pay Later.

In the case of merchants, Paytm offers the opportunity to acquire devices like Soundbox, EDC, QR, and Payment Gateway where payment aggregation is done through PPI, and also through other banks’ financial instruments. Plus, merchants are also provided with commerce services through advertising and the Paytm Mini app store. Furthermore, the company additionally offers credit services such as merchant loans, personal loans, and BNPL, sourced by its financial partners.

Their revenue, which has been on a steady growth path, is driven by high monetisation in the company’s non-UPI GMV growth, devices deployment, and expansion as well as high adoption of the lending businesses.

The proof of their success lies in bullish ratings from brokerages like Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, BofA, Dolat Capital among others, who have called it an attractive risk reward. Goldman Sachs has upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for the company.



Here’s what makes Paytm a cut above the rest

There are several figures that promise a bright future for Paytm. The EBITDA losses went down to ₹393 crore excluding a one-time ESOP expense cost of ₹390 crore, recorded in Q3 FY 2022 from the grant of 26.6 million Employee Stock Option (ESOPs).

The revenue from payment services to consumers witnessed a spike; a 60% Y-o-Y and 15% Q-o-Q to ₹406 crore, driven by growth in transaction volumes of its Paytm Payment Instruments and expansion of use-cases on the Paytm app. On the other hand, the revenue from payment services to merchants was up 117% Y-o-Y and 46% Q-o-Q to ₹586 crore, driven by MDR-bearing payment GMV growth, new large partner wins in Payment Gateway services, and growth in the number of EDC and Soundbox devices.

In Q3 FY 2022, Paytm’s GMV stood at ₹2,501 billion (USD 33.6 billion). This means that its year-to-date GMV was already higher than all of FY 2021, led by significant non-UPI GMV growth.

Lending is an area that continues to promise high growth for the company. The total loans stood at 4.4 million in Q3 FY2021, aggregating to a total loan value of ₹2,177 crore. In the Merchant loans category, the company reported a growth in the total value of loans disbursed to ₹471 crore, up by 127%, with an average ticket size of ₹120,000 - ₹140,000. When it comes to the Personal Loans category, the company recorded a growth of 1,923% to ₹515 crore, with an average ticket size of ₹80,000 - ₹90,000.

Lastly, in the booming Buy Now, Pay Later category, Paytm Postpaid saw its total value of loans go up by 408% to ₹1,190 crore, with a presence at over 3.5 million online and offline merchants.

The last word

Through its platform, Paytm aims to drive financial inclusion to even the unserved and underserved sections of society. What’s more, its strategy has been a stupendous success, and its growth curve a marker of its acceptance!







