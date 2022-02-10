Here’s how Paytm recorded a 90% jump in revenues!

We can’t imagine our lives without smartphones today — everything that we do from ordering food to booking tickets, to even paying bills happens within a few clicks. This has also been made possible, thanks to the contribution of digital payments that have made life much simpler. India’s leading digital payments and financial services company, Paytm, has been a first mover, and disrupted this space with its path-breaking innovations. It has recorded one milestone after the other and went on to make its stock market debut in November 2021.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}