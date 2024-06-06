Home Loan Market in India: The Quest for Homeownership

The Indian housing market stands as a pillar of the nation's economy, reflecting not only financial stability but also societal aspirations across the country. At its core lies the age-old dream of homeownership, deeply embedded in the fabric of Indian culture. For many Indians, owning a home is not just about acquiring a piece of property but realizing a lifelong dream deeply ingrained in cultural and familial values.

Beyond the tangible benefits of asset ownership, an owned home obviously represents many intangible values such as pride, the ability to build a family, and much more. Therefore, the intrinsic value placed on homeownership fuels the ever-growing demand for housing, driving people towards the fulfillment of this fundamental aspiration.

Indians want to own a home, come what may; and inflation has not proven to be a deterrent towards these aspirations. Sarvesh Bagla the CEO & Founder of Techmagnate - one of India’s largest digital marketing agencies - weighed in. “Will home ownership ever lose its sheen for Indians? Doesn’t look like it. At least not from the way people are searching for home loans."

Techmangate frequently publishes trends data for various industries and has also published one for Home Loan Market Trends in India.

Meanwhile, a report released by data and research giant, Statista says: “In [the] financial year 2023, banks in India advanced over 2.5 trillion Indian rupees in housing loans crossing pre-COVID levels. This reflected renewed homebuyer sentiment, as an increasing number of Indians were investing in buying residential property."

This could prove to be a watershed moment for the home loan industry in India. Driven by the rise of NBFCs, lending institutions across the board are relaxing otherwise stringent processes, enabling the fulfillment of a once-distant dream.

The same report from Statista says: “Currently different commercial banks, NBFCs, and housing finance companies have flooded the mortgage market, and giving prospective home buyers from diverse strata of society bargaining power and a chance at affording a home."

Home Loan Market in India: Fueling Growth from the Middle

The journey of the Indian housing market has been one of evolution, shaped by economic growth, urbanization, and government interventions - and let’s not forget a burgeoning middle class on its way up. Growing aspirations have been aided by greater purchasing power and rising salary packages - especially in tech-related industries, which shows in the numbers.

An Economic Times article states that “about two-thirds of the growth in the housing loan market in India can be attributed to an increase in volume, while the remaining one-third is due to an increase in the average ticket size."

The article also goes on to say that metropolitan markets contribute about 60% to the home loan market.

“On the face of it, these are staggering numbers" says Bagla. When we saw our data, we couldn’t believe it ourselves - but the numbers are right there. Metro cities like Mumbai are leading the country with searches for home loans in India.

Home loan related search volumes from Mumbai grew by a solid 101.81% in 2023. When viewed in light of overall industry trends, the markers all point in the same direction. Home loans are here to stay."

View Full Image Source: Techmagnate’s Home Loan Trends Report

Top 6 Indian Cities Searching for Home Loans

Mumbai - As surprising as it sounds, Mumbai is leading the country with searches for home loans. Their search volumes increased by a solid 101.81% to rise up to 20.86 Lakh searches in 2023.

- As surprising as it sounds, Mumbai is leading the country with searches for home loans. Their search volumes increased by a solid 101.81% to rise up to 20.86 Lakh searches in 2023. Bengaluru - Again, a sprawling and saturated metropolis that is still home to peoples’ home-owning aspirations. Bengaluru came in right behind the front-runner for home loan queries at 13.35 Lakh searches, growing by more than 45%.

- Again, a sprawling and saturated metropolis that is still home to peoples’ home-owning aspirations. Bengaluru came in right behind the front-runner for home loan queries at 13.35 Lakh searches, growing by more than 45%. Delhi - “Delhi’s still looking for home loans as well" says Bagla. “Of course this implies the entire NCR area, but still. Construction is never ending and so is the demand for home loans."



Delhi’s home loan queries grew by more than 26% to 12.50 Lakh searches.

- “Delhi’s still looking for home loans as well" says Bagla. “Of course this implies the entire NCR area, but still. Construction is never ending and so is the demand for home loans." Delhi’s home loan queries grew by more than 26% to 12.50 Lakh searches. Hyderabad - Home loan searches for Hyderabad grew by nearly 20% in 2024.

- Home loan searches for Hyderabad grew by nearly 20% in 2024. Pune - Searches for home loans in Pune increased by 10.13%. “Perhaps this is a backsplash of the BFSI industry taking a stronghold in Pune" muses Bagla.

Searches for home loans in Pune increased by 10.13%. “Perhaps this is a backsplash of the BFSI industry taking a stronghold in Pune" muses Bagla. Chennai -“We’re not done with Chennai yet. I have a feeling the city’s growth will pleasantly surprise us in the days to come" said Bagla. Chennai’s home loan searches grew by 15.29% in 2024 to stand at 6.71 Lakh.

The Current State of Growth in the Home Loan Industry? Exponential

Exponential. That’s perhaps the only word most befitting the growth that the home loan industry in India has witnessed recently. For instance, as of 2023, total outstanding home loans have surpassed INR 25 trillion.

The major players in the industry include old stalwarts such as the State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, and ICICI bank.

“What’s interesting to note here is that housing finance companies like HDFC Ltd. and LIC Housing Finance have also begun taking up space," says Sarvesh Bagla.

When seen juxtaposed with their online searsearch volumes, once again this growth story checks out.

View Full Image Source: Techmagnate’s Home Loan Trends Report

LIC HOUSING FINANCE More Information

HDFC’s housing finance arm saw a greater than 11% increase in search volumes in 2023.

LIC Housing closed out the year with a 25.83% increase in search volumes.

Bank of Baroda came in #5 on the Top 10 brands list, but gained the most ground with a 60% increase in searches.

“These numbers are nothing to scoff at," added Bagla. “People's preferences are changing. The way people in India’s heartland search for products and services has already changed significantly. Brands would serve themselves well by taking an honest look at how prepared they are to serve these evolving needs."

India’s Home Ownership Trends: An Enduring Story & a Lending Opportunity

The quest for homeownership in India isn’t going anywhere, anytime soon.

While the goalposts for home possession might keep shifting and move radically between affordable to luxury and everything in between, the fact remains that Indians’ aspirations for upward mobility and security are firmly tied to the land they own.

Land owning hopefuls find themselves facing overwhelming processes juxtaposed with rising ambitions - which is a great opportunity for banks and lending institutions to help their customers navigate a complex landscape.

The opportunity to build real and lasting relationships with customers is right there for the brands who really want it; and this opportunity can be data-driven as well.

A timely, deeper look into how Indians are searching for information and how they’re consuming it before making decisions can become a game changer.

To get started, check out the Home Loans Trends Report from Techmagnate - a leading SEO company in India. The report contains data that can demystify consumer intent while highlighting opportunities for brands to leverage their online presence to get a leg up against the competition.

