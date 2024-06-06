Home Loan Market in India: The Quest for Homeownership
The home loan sector of India has surged by 10% in FY'23. Our report highlights top brands dominating the industry. Download the report to learn more.
The Indian housing market stands as a pillar of the nation's economy, reflecting not only financial stability but also societal aspirations across the country. At its core lies the age-old dream of homeownership, deeply embedded in the fabric of Indian culture. For many Indians, owning a home is not just about acquiring a piece of property but realizing a lifelong dream deeply ingrained in cultural and familial values.