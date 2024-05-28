HouseEazy, a leading proptech player, hosts grand Summit for it's channel partners & unveils industry first initiatives
HouseEazy's 'Partner Summit' in NCR featured 'Annual Jackpot' & 'HouseEazy Premier League'. Top partners eligible for rewards up to ₹1.75 crore. Karishma Tanna honored top partners. A 20-20 cricket tournament introduced for team spirit & work-life balance.
HouseEazy, a proptech venture, hosted a landmark ‘Partner Summit’ in the NCR region. The company marked a significant milestone for the secondary real estate industry by unveiling a one of its kind ‘Annual Jackpot’ for its channel partners, and ‘HouseEazy Premier League’ also a first in the market.