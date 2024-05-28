HouseEazy , a proptech venture, hosted a landmark ‘Partner Summit’ in the NCR region. The company marked a significant milestone for the secondary real estate industry by unveiling a one of its kind ‘Annual Jackpot’ for its channel partners, and ‘HouseEazy Premier League’ also a first in the market.

Attended by over 700 partners, the major highlight of the event was introduction of the exceptional annual rewards plan for channel partners which offers incentive slabs upto ₹1.75 crore for the top performing partners.

View Full Image HouseEazy, a proptech venture, hosted a landmark ‘Partner Summit’ in the NCR region.

Adding glamour to the affair was popular Bollywood celebrity Karishma Tanna who felicitated the top performing Channel Partners. The ceremony was followed by a high energy performance by a renowned Mumbai face, DJ Sonal, highlighting the event's blend of grandeur and entertainment.

Furthermore the company also brought to life, 'HouseEazy Premier League', a 20-20 cricket tournament which aims at fostering team spirit, bonding & work life balance for its 2500+ channel partners.

View Full Image ‘Annual Jackpot’ for its channel partners, and ‘HouseEazy Premier League’ also a first in the market.

Speaking about the occasion, Tarun Sainani, Co-Founder of HouseEazy, expressed, “Our vision at HouseEazy is to transform the secondary real estate industry, by building an inclusive platform that provides a full-stack, end to end solution for all partakers. These rewards and sports initiatives for our channel partners are steps towards enhancing their business & work-life as they play a critical role in supporting our journey of reshaping the industry."

Deepak Bhatia, Co-Founder of HouseEazy, emphasized, “Our partnerships are of utmost importance to us as we think of collaborative growth rather than siloed excellence. Our goal is not just to onboard channel partners but to have a lasting relationship with them on the back of a strong work alliance and the long term vision of making lives Eazy for all stakeholders"

In its quest to further organize this highly fragmented industry, HouseEazy announced its ambitious target of onboarding 10,000 channel partners within the year. This move is aimed at bringing together this vastly scattered market and making transactions transparent & seamless for sellers, buyers & channel partners. The platform has facilitated more than 1000 resale buying and selling transactions till date, and plans to double that in the next 12 months.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

