With hatchbacks, sedans, and SUVs in their portfolio, Hyundai Verna and Creta, as well as Tata Nexon and Punch, present contemporary styling and generous equipment alongside value pricing. In this blog, we analyse and compare the latest on-road price range among Hyundai's Verna, Creta and Tata's Nexon, Punch. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hyundai Verna On-Road Price Range The Hyundai Verna has garnered popularity as a sporty mid-size sedan taking on heavyweights like the Honda City and Maruti Ciaz. Its introductory pricing combined with regular updates spanning styling and features make it an excellent value luxury sedan.

● Hyundai Verna Base Variant Price - ₹12.68 lakh {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

● Hyundai Verna Top Variant Price - ₹20.02 lakh

With the choice between efficient 1.5L petrol and spirited 1.5L Turbo petrol engines, you have both efficiency and performance covered. The gearbox options include a smooth 6-speed manual, refined 6-speed IVT automatic and quick-shifting 7-speed DCT.

So you can pick between traditional manual engagement to automatic convenience depending upon traffic conditions and driving style. The Verna spreads its wide price net to cover personal budgets from mid-size sedan first-timers to enthusiasts seeking luxury appointments. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Automatic Transmission Price Premium - You pay a premium of ₹1.6 lakh to ₹3.6 lakh on automatic variants over manual counterparts.

Tata Nexon On-Road Prices With its bold styling, feature-rich cabin and 5-star safety rating, the Nexon has emerged as a strong player in the compact SUV segment. Rivals include Maruti Brezza, Toyota Urban Cruiser and Kia Sonet. Value pricing further elevates its standing.

● Base Variant Tata Nexon on road price - Rs. 9.17 lakh {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

● Tata Nexon Top Variant Price - Rs. 18.36 lakh

You have the newest turbo-petrol and diesel engines to choose from, depending upon driving requirements. Transmission options include slick 6-speed manuals and convenient 6-speed AMTs. There is also the optional 7-speed DCT automatic available on the petrol.

With factory-fitted CNG variants spanning mid to top-end trims, the Nexon also appeals to mileage-conscious buyers without compromising daily drivability drastically. Such an expansive variance list ensures you can pick the ideal variant aligning affordability, features as well as fuel preference. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Automatic Transmission Price Premium - On the Nexon, you pay between ₹1.8 lakh to ₹2.5 lakh more for an automatic version over the corresponding manual variant.

Hyundai Creta On-Road Prices As one of India's highest-selling SUVs, the Creta strikes a balance between futuristic styling, spirited performance and value. Rival SUVs include the Kia Seltos and VW Taigun.

● Base Variant Hyundai Creta Price - ₹13 lakh {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

● Hyundai Creta Top Variant Price - ₹23.88 lakh

You have the newest 1.5L petrol, 1.5L diesel and 1.5L turbo-petrol motors to choose from depending upon preference for efficiency or outright performance. Transmissions include a 6-speed manual, 6-speed auto, and 7-speed DCT.

So whether you desire a base model urban commuter or a fully loaded highway cruiser, the extensive Creta range has you covered. This wide price spectrum has ensured Creta's meteoric popularity. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Automatic Transmission Price Premium - Creta's automatic models command a premium of Rs. 1 lakh to Rs. 1.6 lakh over manual counterparts.

Tata Punch On-Road Prices Despite its compact proportions, the Punch has garnered popularity for bringing SUV appeal to a micro footprint best suited for congested urban commuting.

● Base Variant Tata Punch on road price - ₹6.63 lakh {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

● Tata Punch Top Variant Price - ₹11.83 lakh

You can pick between the torquey 1.2L petrol or the even more efficient factory-fitted CNG depending on running costs and mileage preference. Transmission options span a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT automatic.

With its standout style, premium cabin and Maruti Ignis rivalling dimensions, the Punch brings SUV design to an accessible price point. Thus expanding Tata's SUV lineup appeal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Automatic Transmission Price Premium - On Punch automatics, you pay between Rs. 1.2 lakh to 1.3 lakh over manual versions.

Cost Analysis: Which is More Affordable? Analysing the on-road price range reveals the Verna is the most affordable among mid-size sedans, while the Punch has attained a stellar sub-Rs. 6.63 lakh starting price tag despite generous equipment levels on both models.

The Creta, on the other hand, spans the highest top-end pricing, nearing luxury crossover territory. Its extensive variant list ensures you can opt for a basic commuter or loaded variant as per requirement and budget. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Among compacts, the Nexon strikes a balance with its sub-Rs. 9.17 lakh introductory pricing paired with 5-star safety rating, new-age diesel and petrol engines. So if seeking value first, then Punch and Nexon deliver SUV appeal on a budget.

For automatic transmission, Verna’s premium is quite reasonable compared to its class. The Punch and Nexon also keep price premiums lower for their automatic variants spanning AMTs to advanced DCTs.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!